Council refuses permission to convert former €1m Sinéad O'Connor home into apartments after local opposition

Wicklow County Council has refused planning permission to convert the former €1 million Bray seafront home of singer Sinéad O’Connor into apartments.

In refusing planning permission, the Council has ruled that the scheme would be out of character with the streetscape and would intrude on views of the protected structures in the vicinity of the site.

The local authority refused planning permission after local opposition to the scheme.

In its refusal, the council also ruled that the scheme’s proposed roof projecting structure would seriously injure the amenities of the area and would adversely impact on the architectural character of the seafront area.

The council made this finding as it stated that insufficient evidence was provided by the applicant to show that there will be no significant impact on sunlight and daylight or living space of the neighbouring properties to the north.

In May of last year, BBA Architecture, on behalf of Rachel Carthy, lodged plans with the Council to convert ‘Montebello’ on Bray’s Promenade into five apartments.

The internationally renowned singer sold the six-bed house, which is located on the Strand Road along Bray’s seafront, in 2021 for €1.04m.

The initial Carthy proposal also included the construction of a three-storey extension to the rear of the existing building with balconies to the rear/west elevation.

The Council has refused planning permission despite Ms Carthy lodging revised plans with the height of the rear extension reduced by a variety of heights.

Ms Carthy made the revisions after the Council sought further information on the proposal.

A number of objections were lodged against the scheme and in objection lodged on behalf of next door neighbours on Strand Rd, Ceceline and Frank Power, it claimed that the scheme “is an excessive and far too commercial development that fails to have due regard to the protection of the residential amenities of adjoining houses".

The Power objection - drafted by Peter p. Gillett & Associates - contended that “the quest to maximise the amount of development on site undermines the existing quality of the living environment that our clients enjoy and that would be reasonable to protect”.

The Power objection further contended that “overshadowing, overlooking and visual overbearance will occur and significantly erode our clients residential amenities and also the market value of their home”.

The objection continued: “We do not consider that the over intensification of development of a family house would in this instance be appropriate, proportionate or consistent with the aims and policies of the Local Area Plan.”

The objection added: "The proposal should be refused permission as it is inconsistent with the need to protect visual and residential amenity.”

Gareth Douglas and Andree Douglas from the Strand Rd also objected while David Armstong from the Meath Rd stated that it would be improper and careless to allow a prominent Victorian property be altered in the way proposed.

The Nothing Compares 2 U singer purchased ‘Montebello’ in 2007 for a reported €1.7m.