Council investigates alleged dog poisoning in south Dublin park

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is investigating reports of alleged dog poisoning in Deer Park, Mount Merrion.

The council released a statement on Twitter after a number of locals made them aware of reports of an incident in the popular park.

Several people had stated that their pets had been falling ill after walks.

In the statement, DLRCC said that they “are taking these reports very seriously".

“We can confirm that dlr staff have not laid any poison or treatments within the park grounds,” the statement continued.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is now trying to gather further information on the reported incidents.

“The Council are investigating this matter and are currently checking the park grounds for any evidence of poison or other substances being dumped or placed within the park.

“If we find any evidence of such this will be dealt with immediately,” a second Twitter statement reads.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told Independent.ie that there have been no complaints to An Garda Siochana in relation to the allegations.

Online Editors