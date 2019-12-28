Council hitch over Disney's plan for security gate to keep rough sleepers out of doorway

Dublin City Council has sought further information from the US entertainment giant about its plans for a sliding open-mesh retractable security gate to the shop entrance.

Planners with the local authority said they were concerned about the materials being proposed by Disney as it was important the security gate would not detract from the streetscape.

They pointed out the Disney store is in the Grafton Street Architectural Conservation Area (ACA) as well as being covered by a scheme of special planning control which mean the use of high-quality materials is "crucial".

Disney has now been asked to address these concerns before a decision on its application for planning permission for the security gate is made.

The council said it had a policy which required a high quality of design and finish for new and replacement shop fronts, signage and advertising.

It said shop fronts are one of the most important elements in defining the character, quality and image of streets.

Under the Grafton Street ACA policy, externally fitted roller shutters are not permitted and when used behind a window display should be made of a fine density open mesh. The colour of the shutter must match the colour of the shop front.

The scheme of special planning control for the Grafton Street area states that in choosing a security system, retailers must strike a balance between securing their premises and keeping the area attractive, particularly after normal shopping hours, when window shopping can play an important role in generating night-time pedestrian activity.

Documents filed by CBRE consultants, acting for the Disney store, claimed homeless people sheltering in its doorway was an "improper use" of the area.

"Staff members of the Disney store have observed the recessed doorway as being used by the homeless for sleeping, alongside apparent drug use being reported," they stated.

CBRE also claimed gardaí had been contacted on multiple occasions to deal with incidents at the shop entrance where staff had been exposed to threatening behaviour and confrontation.

While the council has acknowledged the need for security at the Disney store in response to what the company described as anti-social behaviour, it said it was important any proposal did not detract from the streetscape.

Architect Enda Fanning also criticised the proposed security measure, saying it was "a gross over-reaction".

As someone who worked in a voluntary role with homeless people, Mr Fanning said inconvenience for shop owners could be caused occasionally at opening time when a homeless sleeper might need to be moved on.

"For many thousands such recessed doorways across the city and county are the only hope of a bed for the night," he added.

Irish Independent