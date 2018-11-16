Council forks out €35m for 92 homes

DUBLIN City Council has forked out €35m for 92 homes to be used for social housing.

DUBLIN City Council has forked out €35m for 92 homes to be used for social housing.

As the housing crisis in the country continues to worsen, the council was forced to bid for the Finglas properties from Dwyer/Nolan Developments.

The Hampton Wood development on St Margaret’s Road will see the council take ownership of 60 apartments and 32 houses.

However, the majority of the properties are still yet to be completed and won’t be ready until next year.

DCC anticipate that around 30 of the homes could be allocated before the end of 2018.

In an email to councillors, DCC housing chief, Brendan Kenny said the Housing Agency are in charge of negotiating and acquiring properties to be used for social housing and bid for these homes.

There are six one-bedroom apartments, 33 two-bedroom 21 three bedroom apartments, 24 three-bedroom houses and eight four-bedroom houses in total.

Independent councillor Mannix Flynn said that while he welcomed the additional homes “developers are laughing their way to the bank”.

Mr Flynn said the council needs to start building on their own land, stating that the €35m would have gone a lot further this way.

Online Editors