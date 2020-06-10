Council asked to pay €5.8m for 10 D4 properties 

Developers of a luxury apartment scheme at Herbert Park in Dublin 4 are proposing to sell 10 units for €5.88m to the council for social housing.

The McSharry and Kennedy families are proposing to construct a 12-storey block that will contain 105 apartments in a project called '40 Park' in Ballsbridge.

There are requirements to provide 10pc of the development towards social housing, under Part V of the Planning and Development Act.

The McSharry-Kennedy families already own the Herbert Park Hotel.

The families' Derryroe Ltd is planning to sell eight two-bedroom apartments with a price tag of €625,021 each and two one-bedroom apartments with a price tag of €440,337 to Dublin City Council.

The €66m apartment proposal has been lodged as a 'fast-track' plan with An Bord Pleanála for a site at 36, 38 and 40 Herbert Park and 10 Pembroke Place.

A letter on behalf of Derryroe Ltd to the city council states that the section containing the price estimates "is purely indicative".

Sinn Féin Housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin said: "There is a real problem where €500,000 is being asked by a developer for an apartment where you can build two social homes for €240,000 each."

He added: "I am not arguing against the Part V - I understand the value of it and I think there should be more social homes in Donnybrook, Blackrock, Stillorgan and Dalkey, where traditionally too few have been built.

"People are waiting 10 to 14 years in Dublin City Council for social homes and if we are spending twice the price, they are going to keep waiting that length of time."

A spokesman for Dublin City Council confirmed that it purchased 31 Part V apartments last year at a combined cost of €7.66m. This works out at an average unit price of €247,332.

The spokesman stated that agreement was reached in 2019 to acquire a further 88 such Part V units, but they were not finalised by year end. In 2020, a total of 170 Part V units have agreement for acquisition.

Irish Independent