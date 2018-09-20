Council agrees to demolish house where young man killed twin brothers (9)

A house in which a young man killed his two nine-year-old brothers is set to be demolished after their mother's emotional campaign.

Patrick and Tommy O'Driscoll's bodies were found in separate rooms of the house at Deerpark, Charleville, Co Cork on September 4, 2014.

A post-mortem examination later found they had sustained more than 40 wounds each.

Their older brother, Jonathan O'Driscoll (21), took his own life after the murders.

Helen O'Driscoll

Mother Helen O'Driscoll, who has spoken to raise awareness of mental health awareness since the tragedy, was determined in her campaign to have the house demolished.

Cork County Council confirmed to Independent.ie that the house will be demolished.

A spokesperson could not confirm a timeline, but said the council remains committed to engaging with the O'Driscoll family with a view to facilitating the demolition of the dwelling.

Speaking last week on Cork's 96 FM, Mrs O'Driscoll said that the house "was not fit to live in".

She explained that it is tradition within the Traveller community to burn the barrel top wagon in which a person had died.

"They were there on the day the tragedy happened and I didn't think it was an environment for my boys and me. It wasn't about me or my husband anymore. It was about the two boys who were living. I needed to look after their well being and mental health," she said.

"For all three of us, I had to go out of it.

"Nobody in their right mind would ever live in that house. In the travelling community years ago you had a caravan or a wagon and when there was a death the property would be burned.

"Their souls would go to peace."

She continued; "I had Jonathan for years before I had the boys and there is something about your first child. To me, all three of them were my babies and all three of them always will be my babies. It was just horrific the way things happened."

The O'Driscoll family are currently living in rented property close to their former house.

