'Could we not have them back? Could these unbelievable days be wiped out?' - funeral of brothers who died in diving tragedy

The remains of brothers Fergus and Philip Brophy are carried into St Johns Church in Killenard Co Laois for their funeral mass. The brothers lost their lives in a scuba diving accident at Portroe quarry.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 9/7/20

Two brothers who died together in a scuba diving accident in Tipperary have today been remembered as men with a passion for life and sport who were loved and valued members of the community.

Fergus Brophy (42) and his younger brother Philip (34), from the townland of Lough near Portarlington in Co Laois, had gone to the Portroe dive centre near Nenagh last Sunday morning to try out a new underwater scooter.





Tragic diving victims Fergus Brophy (left) and his brother Philip. Photo: Frank McGrath

Tragic diving victims Fergus Brophy (left) and his brother Philip. Photo: Frank McGrath

The water at the old quarry, now converted into a dive centre, is up to 40m deep and is used as a diving and training centre by divers from all over the country.

At around 1.30pm Fergus surfaced and raised the alarm but then went unconscious and died.

He was taken from the surface and Philip’s body was then recovered by divers from a point deep under the water.

The funerals of the two brothers took place today at St John's Church in the village of Killenard in Portarlington where Covid-19 restrictions meant only a small number of mourners could attend in person in the church.

Mourners gather for the funeral of brothers Fergus and Philip Brophy at St Johns Church in Killenard Co Laois. The brothers lost their lives in a scuba diving accident at Portroe quarry.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 9/7/20

Mourners gather for the funeral of brothers Fergus and Philip Brophy at St Johns Church in Killenard Co Laois. The brothers lost their lives in a scuba diving accident at Portroe quarry.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 9/7/20

Neighbours and friends gathered at the church entrance to lend their support to the family.

The two men are survived by their parents Dinah and Seamus, their brothers James and Patrick, sister Emma, and Fergus’s wife Michelle.

The two hearses carrying the coffins of the brothers drove slowly to the church, with the family walking behind them, flanked by members of the local O’ Dempseys GAA club.

A framed photograph of Fergus and Philip standing side by side, taken at Fergus’s wedding, was placed on the altar, and the coffins were placed side by side in front of it.

Philip Brophy from Lough near Portarlington Co Laois, who along with his brother Fergus, lost their lives in a scuba diving accident at the Portroe Dive Centre in Portroe quarry outside Nenagh Co Tipperary . Photo: Frank McGrath

Philip Brophy from Lough near Portarlington Co Laois, who along with his brother Fergus, lost their lives in a scuba diving accident at the Portroe Dive Centre in Portroe quarry outside Nenagh Co Tipperary . Photo: Frank McGrath

Symbols brought to the altar to represent the brothers’ interests and achievements were a set of darts, a jersey from the O’Dempseys GAA club, a Leinster rugby jersey, and a Laois county GAA jersey brought by their father Seamus.

Their mother Dinah brought Philip’s Ironman medal which he received in Nice in France.

A model tractor represented their farming background.

In his homily, Parish priest Fr Tim Dooley said the news of the deaths of Fergus and Philip was a message that shocked and saddened all who knew them.

“We could scarcely believe it on Sunday evening, and we can scarcely believe it now. We have lost two valued and loved members of our community,” he said, adding that it has left a deep void in the lives of their families.

“All of us have questions. Why did this happen? And one question in the minds of the family - could we not have them back? Could these unbelievable days be wiped out? Could we be awakened from this nightmare that overwhelms us?,” Fr Dooley added.

“There are no satisfactory words to soften the loss,” he explained.

“We give thanks for all they achieved and all they accomplished. We think of all they have done, and the light and love they have brought to all that knew them. We thank the Lord for their love and friendship,” he told the mourners.

Fr Dooley said the brothers loved to compete, something shown by Philip’s Ironman gold medal which he won in Nice.

“Their great passion was sub-aqua diving. Both were dive masters, and their sport brought them all over the world, to exotic places like Malta, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt, he added.

During the prayers of the faithful the gardai and members of the rescue services were prayed for.

After requiem the coffins of Fergus and Philip were carried from the church to the adjoining cemetery where they were buried side by side, in death as in life.

Online Editors