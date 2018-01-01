The winner of the €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot drawn on Friday may not have checked their ticket yet - as they still haven't contacted lottery organisers.

The winner of the €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot drawn on Friday may not have checked their ticket yet - as they still haven't contacted lottery organisers.

Could it be you? EuroMillions winner may not yet have checked their €38.9m ticket

Lottery staff are encouraging EuroMillions ticketholders to check their numbers, saying it is possible the winner hasn't yet discovered their fortune due to the Christmas festivities.

A spokeswoman told the Irish Independent: "We've heard nothing at all on the winner, but that isn't that unusual. Sometimes people take a few days before they make contact. "It is possible that people have not checked their tickets yet; it's so important to do so.

"It took our Mayo winner a few days to get in touch and that's not unusual." That winner, retired Mayo priest John Delaney, won €500,000 in the EuroMillions on December 22.

The past year was a lucky one for Irish EuroMillions players as some €171.9m was won. Friday's EuroMillions jackpot was the third in 2017, the highest in one year since the draw was launched in Ireland in 2004. A Dublin syndicate won €88.5m in January and a west of Ireland syndicate walked away with €29m in July.

Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin said: "This has been an amazing year for our EuroMillions players and what a way to finish with our third jackpot winner on Friday. "We are urging anyone who bought a EuroMillions ticket or Friday's draw to check their numbers to see if they are the holder of the golden ticket."

He added: "At this stage, we don't know if it's a single winner or syndicate."

Irish Independent