Could it be you? EuroMillions winner may not yet have checked their €38.9m ticket
The winner of the €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot drawn on Friday may not have checked their ticket yet - as they still haven't contacted lottery organisers.
Lottery staff are encouraging EuroMillions ticketholders to check their numbers, saying it is possible the winner hasn't yet discovered their fortune due to the Christmas festivities.
A spokeswoman told the Irish Independent: "We've heard nothing at all on the winner, but that isn't that unusual. Sometimes people take a few days before they make contact.
"It is possible that people have not checked their tickets yet; it's so important to do so.
"It took our Mayo winner a few days to get in touch and that's not unusual."
That winner, retired Mayo priest John Delaney, won €500,000 in the EuroMillions on December 22.
The past year was a lucky one for Irish EuroMillions players as some €171.9m was won.
Friday's EuroMillions jackpot was the third in 2017, the highest in one year since the draw was launched in Ireland in 2004. A Dublin syndicate won €88.5m in January and a west of Ireland syndicate walked away with €29m in July.
Lottery CEO Dermot Griffin said: "This has been an amazing year for our EuroMillions players and what a way to finish with our third jackpot winner on Friday.
"We are urging anyone who bought a EuroMillions ticket or Friday's draw to check their numbers to see if they are the holder of the golden ticket."
He added: "At this stage, we don't know if it's a single winner or syndicate."
