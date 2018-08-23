Dublin Lotto players have been urged to check their tickets after Wednesday night’s €3.8 million Lotto draw produced two top prize winners of €330,017 and €250,000.

Could it be you? Dublin Lotto punters urged to check their tickets after two winning tickets bought in the capital

The National Lottery said that there was one winner of the rolling Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize which was worth €330,017. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Tuesday at Gaskins Centra Store in Glasnevin in Dublin 11.

Another player on the Northside of Dublin will be celebrating this morning after they won the top prize of €250,000 on the Lotto Plus 2 draw.

The lucky Quick Pick ticket was sold on Tuesday at Dunnes Stores in the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Blanchardstown in Dublin 15.

George Gaskin, owner of the lucky Centra store in Glasnevin said that there is great excitement over the winning ticket.

“This is an absolutely massive prize for one of our lucky customers. News of the win came through late last night so we’ve been very busy this morning reminding everybody who comes through the doors to check their tickets. There’s a great buzz in the store this morning as people hand in their tickets to be checked in the hope that they are the lucky winner.”

The winning Lotto numbers were: 08, 14, 28, 29, 35, 44 and the Bonus: 30

The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers were: 11, 18, 20, 28, 30, 38 and the Bonus 47

If you’re one of the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

Online Editors