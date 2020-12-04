| 4.5°C Dublin

Could Biden be the key to securing an inquiry into Finucane murder?

Pat Finucane was killed in his Belfast home in 1989. Photo: PA Wire Expand

Pat Finucane was killed in his Belfast home in 1989. Photo: PA Wire

Andrew Lynch

Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis this week ruled out a public inquiry into the 1989 murder of Pat Finucane. His family have vowed to keep fighting and hope for support from the US president-elect. Here Andrew Lynch explores the case...

WHY is the murder of a Belfast solicitor 31 years ago still causing tension in Anglo- Irish relations?

Because Pat Finucane’s death has become a focal point for nationalist grievances against Britain and its so-called dirty war during the Troubles.

Last Monday, Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis ruled out a public inquiry “at this time”, despite pleas from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, all major non-unionist parties in Stormont and 24 members of the United States Congress.

