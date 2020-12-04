Could Biden be the key to securing an inquiry into Finucane murder?

Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis this week ruled out a public inquiry into the 1989 murder of Pat Finucane. His family have vowed to keep fighting and hope for support from the US president-elect. Here Andrew Lynch explores the case...

Because Pat Finucane’s death has become a focal point for nationalist grievances against Britain and its so-called dirty war during the Troubles.

Last Monday, Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis ruled out a public inquiry “at this time”, despite pleas from Taoiseach Micheál Martin, all major non-unionist parties in Stormont and 24 members of the United States Congress.

However, with the Finucane family still pursuing every legal and political option open to them, right up to lobbying US president-elect Joe Biden, the battle is far from over.

“The British government’s idea is to just delay, to hope I will pop my clogs and the investigation will stop,” said Mr Finucane’s widow Geraldine this week.

“But believe you me, with every breath in my body I will fight them to the bitter end.”

Who exactly was Pat Finucane and why did some people want him dead?

Born in 1949, he came from a republican family on the Falls Road and studied at Trinity Coll-ege Dublin.

As a solicitor, he represented many IRA men, including the hunger striker Bobby Sands, but also a smaller number of loyalist paramilitaries.

Although three of his brothers joined the IRA and some unionists claim he was a member too, no hard evidence of this has ever been produced.

Because Mr Finucane regularly challenged the British government over controversial human rights laws, he was widely seen as a thorn in its side.

Three weeks before his death, the Conservative minister Douglas Hogg told a House of Commons debate: “There are in Northern Ireland a number of solicitors who are unduly sympathetic to the cause of the IRA.”

Seamus Mallon of the SDLP responded: “It will be on the minister’s head if an assassin’s bullet does what his words have done.”

How was Pat Finucane killed?

On the evening of February 12, 1989 he was at home eating Sunday dinner with his wife and three children.

Two masked gunmen broke in with a sledgehammer then shot him 14 times as Michael (17), Catherine (12) and John (8) hid under the table.

“The thing I remember most vividly is the noise,” Michael said later. “The reports of each bullet reverberating in the kitchen, how my grip on my younger brother and sister tightened with every shot.”

What do we know about who was responsible?

The murder was quickly claimed by the Ulster Defence Association (UDA), a loyalist terrorist group. From the outset, however, there were suspicions that British security forces had also played a role.

Detective Alan Simpson later alleged that a senior RUC official warned him “not to get too deeply involved in this one”.

Is there any solid evidence of state collusion?

Yes, thanks to a series of investigations by John Stevens of the London Metropolitan Police between 1989 and 2003. He identified two British agents within the UDA – Brian Nelson, who chose Mr Finucane as a target, and William Stobie, who supplied a weapon.

Stobie was shot dead by loyalist gunmen to keep him quiet in 1999 and Nelson died from natural causes four years later.

In 2004, Ken Barrett – another UDA man and police informer – confessed to being one of the killers.

“The peelers wanted Finucane whacked,” he declared. “I lost no sleep over it, all’s fair in love and war.”

Barrett received a 22-year prison sentence but was released after two years under the Good Friday Agreement.

What more does the Finucane family want to know?

Basically, how high up the conspiracy went. Geraldine Finucane has even suggested Margaret Thatcher was involved, claiming the then prime minister “knew exactly what was going on”.

Under the 2001 Weston Park Agreement, Britain promised to hold a public inquiry. However, this was later downgraded to a paper-based “independent review” carried out by former UN war crimes prosecutor Desmond de Silva.

His 2012 report accused successive British governments of an “abject failure” to control their agents, and David Cameron, who was prime minister at the time, apologised for “frankly shocking levels of collusion”.

The Finucanes still dismissed this as “a whitewash” and repeated their demand.

When they met Mr Cameron in Downing Street, he reportedly raised his finger in the air, drew a circle and told them: “There are people in buildings all around here who won’t let it happen.”

How did Brandon Lewis justify this week’s decision?

The Northern Secretary was responding to a UK Supreme Court ruling from last year, which found that Mr Finucane’s murder had never received “an effective investigation”.

Mr Lewis claimed a public inquiry was not “off the table”, but the PSNI and Police Ombudsman must complete their work first.

This cuts no ice with Mr Finucane’s family, since the PSNI Chief Constable has admitted they have “no new lines” and the Ombudsman says they will only re-examine the killing “when resources allow”.

Why has this case also become a political football?

Because while unionists accept that the murder was wrong, they do not see why so much time and money has been spent on it.

As they point out, the IRA also killed several lawyers (some in front of family members) and those crimes have been largely forgotten.

Mr Finucane’s younger son John is now a Sinn Féin MP and rising star, which makes unionists even more hostile to the family.

During a House of Lords debate on Wednesday, several DUP and UUP peers complained about “double standards”.

Finally, where does the Finucanes’ campaign go from here?

Apparently, Washington DC. As John Finucane reminded everyone this week, Joe Biden first signed up to their cause when he was a US senator.

“I appreciate he’s going to be in arguably the busiest role on the planet, so we aren’t blind to that, but we will be seeking his fresh support,” he said.

The agenda for President Biden’s first meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson has just become even more challenging.