A mother who has come out the other side of homelessness has spoken of her ordeal, saying: "I'd like to give hope to people who are looking for somewhere to live."

A mother who has come out the other side of homelessness has spoken of her ordeal, saying: "I'd like to give hope to people who are looking for somewhere to live."

'Couch-surfing with two kids was hard - but we had good friends' - woman comes out the other side of homelessness

Lizzy Hayes and her husband Sean, both originally from Kilbarrack, Dublin, lost their home last year.

They spent two months sleeping on friends' sofas.

"We have an apartment now and our landlord takes the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP).

"We are happy here," she said.

After eight weeks of couch-surfing, they moved into their apartment, which is close to Balbriggan town centre.

Speaking about the new challenges they faced, she said: "We had to start again in a new town and the girls went to new schools.

"I want to give hope to other people about HAP. You hear a lot about it not working, but it has worked for us and it can work.

"Last year was a very tough year for us, and one of the hardest I have had.

"One of us would stay with one of the girls on one sofa and the other parent would be with the other girl.

"It was hard but we had good friends."

Having secured a home, Ms Hayes also made major lifestyle changes.

She decided to join Slimming World and lost five stone in the space of 28 weeks.

She was prompted to take action after she went to her GP.

"I was shocked to be over 18 stone. There is diabetes in my family so I realised that it was time to lose weight. We all can go through rough times, but I want people to always have hope," she said.

Irish Independent