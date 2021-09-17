‘Couch to channel’: Swimmers battle bitter cold and lion’s mane jellyfish to complete 34.5km crossing from Ireland to Scotland

An endurance athlete who decided to do a ‘couch to channel’ swim with the help of two more seasoned swimmers became the fourth-ever three person relay team to complete the gruelling challenge to Scotland.

Blair Clinton (36), from Navan, Co Meath, has completed the Race Around America but says he is now 'selling his togs' after battling jellyfish and freezing tides from Donaghdee, Co Down, over to Portpatrick in Scotland last Tuesday

The Channel is 34.5km but with tides, the trio believe they swam 43km in 13 hours and 43 minutes, but this has yet to be ratified by officials.

After convincing friends David Murnaghan (38) and Stephen Murphy (37) to participate in the swim, the trio began training last September.

"Blair did all kinds of endurance events before but he could only really swim to stop himself drowning," said David, who also lives in Navan.

"I've completed triathlons and myself and Stephen, who lives in Belfast, used to play water polo but this was a different kettle of fish, if you'll excuse the pun," he laughed.

"Blair came to us with this idea in Covid and said you know people do couch to 5k, why don't we do couch to channel and I said they don't do it because they're not crazy!

"So we started going to the beach and spending time just standing in the cold water to get used to temperatures and then going back to the car absolutely shivering uncontrollably. At one stage it was only six degrees and I lasted about 12 minutes in the water.

"When we started the challenge on Tuesday, each of us swam for an hour and then rested for two hours. At one stage the team told me there were dolphins swimming with me but it was so dark, I didn't notice.

"We all saw loads of lion’s mane jellyfish but there is one stretch where the jellyfish are called smack and now I know why - you literally feel like you've been smacked."

"At one point, I decided to try and get away from them and swim in another direction but the captain told me to toughen up and swim through them. It was a massive relief to get over the line."

The trio raised more than €10,500 for the RNLI by undertaking the challenge.

Despite having completed many endurance races, Blair, who runs Chekov's Coffee Shop in Navan, says the channel swim was unlike no other.

"I thought I could swim until I went swimming with David and discovered that I couldn't swim at all so I decided to go for this," he said

"It was one of the toughest things I've ever tried to do but it ended up being a great day at the beach.

"When taking part in events like Race Across America, you are always going forward and always in control. This, you are going against Mother Nature and you have to go with or fight against the tides.”

"It took us days to stop shivering and we swayed for about 12 hours after. It was a fantastic experience but I think I'll be selling my togs now," he laughed.