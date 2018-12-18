Cost of new National Children's Hospital has risen to €1.4bn, Taoiseach confirms

The predicted cost of the new National Children’s Hospital has risen to €1.433bn, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has confirmed.

Cabinet ministers today discussed the spiralling cost of the project which is the biggest single investment in healthcare in this country.

However, over the past six weeks the likely bills have jumped by more than €400m.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil that construction costs have risen to €319m while the VAT bill has gone up €50m.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin described the situation as “extraordinary stuff”.

He said the “ballooning costs” need to be brought under control and accused the Government of “stonewalling” on the issue.

