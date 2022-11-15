Cost of living: what are the emergency welfare lump sums being paid this week and how can you get them?

Over €300m in support will be paid out to 865,000 older people, disabled people, and low-income working families this week to offset the rising cost of living.

If this is you, here are the details of what you’re entitled to and when they will be paid.

Disabled people

Those who qualify for disability allowance, invalidity pension and the blind pension will receive a one-off €500 payment this week to tackle the rising cost of living. They will receive the payment automatically.

It was announced that they would receive the payment on the week starting November 14 and it is now understood that the payment will be made tomorrow, November 16.

Households on fuel allowance

Around 370,000 households on fuel allowance will receive a €400 lump sum tomorrow.

A further €500 will be given to those receiving the Working Family payment on November 16.

People on living alone allowance

The over 234,000 people who are in receipt of the Living Alone Allowance will be given a €200 lump sum this week.

All of these payments, which were initially agreed upon at Budget 2023, will be made on Wednesday.

Carers

Carers who qualify for the Carer’s Support Grant will also get a once-off payment of €500.

They will receive the payment on the the week starting November 21.