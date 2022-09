A double payment of every weekly welfare benefit in November is one of the measures in the offing

A €14bn package will be revealed in Tuesday’s Budget, with a cost-of-living package set to be the centrepiece of what is announced.

While we will have to wait to see the finer details when they are announced, here we look at what’s in the offing.

A double payment of every weekly welfare benefit in November;

A €600 energy credit for all households this winter;

Double child benefit in November or a new higher cost of living family payment;

A €100 fuel allowance lump sum and a double week of the working family payment;

A new Business Energy Support Scheme for retail, hospitality, manufacturing and other high users of energy;

Student fees reduced by at least €500;

20pc cut in public transport costs extended;

Welfare increases of at least €10;

Tax cuts to benefit a worker on €50,000 by around €500 a year;

50cent on a packet of cigarettes;

An extra 1,194 special needs assistants and 686 special education teachers;

800 more gardaí recruited;

Expansion of free GP care;

Abolition of hospital charges.