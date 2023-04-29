Cost of hiring a tradesperson has increased by 20pc since last year

Fuel and materials are all adding to the price – but there is hope that inflation is stabilising at last

Plumbers, carpenters, tilers and other trades are all charging more for call-outs. Stock image

The cost of hiring a tradesperson has increased by 20pc when compared with this time last year.

Plumbers, carpenters, tilers and professionals engaged in other skilled trades are all charging more for call-outs and work.

Pat Doyle, managing director of the National Guild of Master Craftsmen (NGMC), said this was partly due to an increase in the cost of materials and diesel.

However, Mr Doyle said there were no “hard and fast rules” when it came to hourly rates.

He said it depended on the trade, the quality, and “how badly you need somebody”.

He also acknowledged that “there would be a huge discrepancy between Dublin and outside of Dublin”.

Onlinetradesmen.ie regularly monitors the average prices charged by its registered members nationwide for home improvement or repair jobs.

CEO Ted Laverty said the cost of materials tended to fluctuate but that the situation seemed to be “relatively stable” now.

“It’s well-documented that inflation across the construction sector has led to price increases for home improvements over the last 12 months,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Doyle said tradespeople were no longer finding themselves travelling long distances for work, because they’re being kept busy locally.

“The sector is extremely busy,” he said. “People are up to their eyes. If you had asked pre-Christmas, I would have said there was a slowdown.”

As a result of the recent upswing in demand, there is a lack of availability and people may face significant wait times across the country.

Mr Doyle also welcomed the drop in fuel prices at the pumps, with petrol and diesel now at prices not seen since October 2021.

Mr Doyle said it was important for potential clients to check a tradesperson’s reputation by asking for references. ​

“When you’re getting a job done, we would suggest that you check to see if they’re a member of a recognised trade organisation and then, for the bigger jobs, check if they’re with the Construction Industry Federation,” he said.

“I certainly wouldn’t advocate paying in full upfront or even a sizeable deposit. You can expect to pay a deposit where there are materials involved, but not a deposit to cover labour.

“We would still advocate it’s a red flag if you’re getting a contractor who has to travel a large distance, I would be wary of it.”

Mr Laverty, of Onlinetradesmen.ie, added that some prices were stabilising or even falling.​

“Anything that’s imported – the cost of freight and containers has come back down, which is great, but there is still fluctuation and they’re certainly not down to the levels pre Covid.”

Mr Laverty advised people to “haggle” on the price they have been quoted as there because would always be “wriggle room”. “For sizeable projects, we would always ask to see a finished project that the tradesperson has done in person, in an ideal world,” he said.

Onlinetradesmen.ie recently introduced TradeyPay, an escrow service where earmarked funds are released only once the project has been completed.

Mr Laverty said some tradespersons’ workload would start to increase further in summer.​

“This is the period where landscape gardeners become very busy, as well as retrofitting, and the staples of plumbing, electrical and painting are all very busy as well,” he said.