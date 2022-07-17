| 17°C Dublin

exclusive Cost of childcare to be halved by 2024 as Government steps in to tackle cost-of-living crisis

  • ‘Childcare shouldn’t be a burden for any family, and we know it is right now,’ Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman tells Independent.ie in wide-ranging interview
  • Ukraine crisis will delay plan to abolish direct provision system for asylum seekers, minister admits
  • Ambition to remain in Department of Children after cabinet reshuffle
Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integrationand Youth of Ireland Roderick O'Gorman at his home in Blanchardstown. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand

Hugh O'Connell

Childcare fees will be halved over the next two budgets as part of the Government’s plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, Independent.ie can reveal.

Children and Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman is planning significant increases to state subsidies paid out under the National Childcare Scheme in this year’s and next year’s budget, which he said would have the effect, on average, of halving the cost of parents’ creche fees.

