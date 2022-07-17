Childcare fees will be halved over the next two budgets as part of the Government’s plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, Independent.ie can reveal.

Children and Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman is planning significant increases to state subsidies paid out under the National Childcare Scheme in this year’s and next year’s budget, which he said would have the effect, on average, of halving the cost of parents’ creche fees.

“Childcare shouldn’t be a burden for any family, and we know it is right now," he says in an interview with this publication.

“And I think there’s strong agreement across all three [government] parties that we want to alleviate that and I think it’s particularly beneficial that we’re doing it now, when there are so many cost-of-living pressures on families.”

Nationwide, the average monthly cost of childcare for parents is currently €750.

However, it can cost more than €1,000 for parents in Dublin and other urban areas where there are also some shortages of places.

Mr O’Gorman said the details of how much of the 50pc average reduction would take effect in this year’s budget, which has been brought forward to September 27, and when it would be applied, were still to be worked out, but he said he was conscious of the pressure on families heading into autumn amid rising inflation.

“I will be looking to provide relief for families as soon as possible, but it’s just a bit early to talk about exactly when elements of the changes will [take effect].

“Fifty per cent average over two years is what I’m seeking,” he said.

Under measures announced in last year’s budget, childcare fees are being frozen at existing rates this September by the vast majority of childcare providers who have signed up to a scheme that will see their core funding increased in return for a commitment that there will be no price increases for parents this year.

Mr O’Gorman said some parents would see a small decrease in their fees this September as a result of the measure.

He said Ireland was “a very long way behind” when it came to the provision of childcare, but he said that across the next two budgets, there would be a “significant leap forward” by an increase in the subvention under the National Childcare Scheme.

Mr O’Gorman said he would also bring forward proposals early next year to establish a new agency, Childcare Ireland, to oversee the sector.

“What I have committed to is more public investment and more public management. We’re taking the marketisation out of it quite significantly,” he said.

“Bringing in a fee cap is a really significant change.

“We’re saying to providers we will give you significantly more investment, we’ll give you the money that you need to pay your staff better wages, but the quid pro quo for that is you cap your fees.

Mr O’Gorman said he doesn’t like to over-promise. “It’s not something I think is useful for a politician to do,” he says. The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability Integration and Youth, to give him his full title, has perhaps learned from experience that setting deadlines can be a perilous business.

After the Mother and Baby Homes report was published to much criticism from survivors last year, he promised landmark legislation giving adopted people access to their birth information for the first time by the end of 2021. But the timeline slipped and the law was only recently enacted, with the new system up and running in recent weeks.

That he is responsible for responding to one of the State’s historical failures along with contemporaneous issues such as childcare, the Ukrainian refugee crisis and abolition of direct provision, gives a sense of the breadth of the brief for the first-time TD from Dublin West. He won a Dáil seat in 2020 after three failed attempts, in 2007, 2011 and 2016.

Unassuming and polite, one colleague said O’Gorman is a “tediously nice man”. He got involved with the Greens when he was 10 because they were kind to animals and cared about the environment.

“He’s a very decent, sincere man,” Green Party councillor Michael Pidgeon said. “I don’t know anyone who enjoys a community clean-up as much as he does.”

O’Gorman’s job comes with big commitments under the Programme for Government, including much greater state intervention in childcare. He started by announcing a freeze on skyrocketing fees in return for creches receiving more than €200m in extra funding, which kicks in this September.

But with fees costing parents on average €750 a month and usually more than €1,000 for those living in Dublin, O’Gorman now wants to start cutting them.

Speaking to Independent.ie, he committed to halving the average cost for parents over the next two budgets.

“In this year’s Budget, and also in Budget 24, we will be focusing on tackling the issue of affordability. We’re going to do that through the NCS, the National Childcare Scheme, the direct subvention that is taken away from the cost for parents.” he said.

“Bearing in mind we are still early in the estimates process, my ambition is over a two-year budgetary cycle — so Budget 23 and Budget 24 — we’d be looking at a 50pc average reduction in the cost of childcare for parents.”

He cannot say by how much costs will fall in the Budget on September 27, nor when the effective fee reduction will kick in, but he is conscious that soaring inflation will put families under unprecedented pressure come autumn and winter.

“I will be looking to recognise that and to provide relief for families as soon as possible, but it’s just a bit early to talk about exactly when elements of the changes will take effect. Fifty per cent average over two years is what I’m seeking,” he said.

It will represent “a significant leap forward” for a sector that has historically been neglected by the State up until just over a decade ago with the advent of the Early Childhood Care and Education Scheme (ECCE)”.

“Other European states have been doing this since the 1950s and 1960s. We’re a long way behind, we’re playing a massive game of catch-up,” the minister said.

O’Gorman rejects criticism that ECCE rates have only increased by less than €5 in the past decade, arguing that increases to core funding linked to the fee freeze will see providers benefit. He insisted he “absolutely” sees a role for smaller childcare providers.

“Different parents have different needs, different wants, in terms of how their children get early learning and care,” he said.

“Core funding is based on capacity and hours of operation, and we can't be funding a service that works 15 hours a week the same way we're finding a service that works 40 hours a week, you just can't.”

New pay scales for childcare workers are being introduced to set a minimum wage of €13 an hour, with higher rates for those with more qualifications and seniority.

“I think getting a rate above the living wage is significant,” O’Gorman added.

Early next year, O’Gorman will bring forward proposals to create a new agency, Childcare Ireland, to administer the various childcare schemes, set minimum standards and administer a somewhat fragmented sector.

However, his reforming zeal does not extend to the idea that childcare provision should be entirely state-funded at no cost to working parents.

“I think I would always like to work to continue to reduce the amount that parents have to pay,” he said, while declining to indicate whether he favoured an entirely exchequer-funded system. “As I say, my ambition is to continue to cut costs for parents.”

The minister is also resetting expectations on one of the Government’s big commitments: abolishing by the end of 2024 the much-criticised direct provision system that accommodates asylum-seekers.

The influx of more than 40,000 refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine since February has forced his department to reassess priorities. Around 10pc of its staff were put into a new unit to deliver on a white paper that set out plans to abolish direct provision, but for three months this year they were focused on responding to an unprecedented number of arrivals.

“The Ukraine crisis has had a real impact on our delivery of the white paper,” O’Gorman said. “This time last year, my department were accommodating 7,000 international protection-seekers and now between international protection and Ukraine we are accommodating 42,000 people.

“So the work in sourcing that accommodation, sustaining that accommodation and engaging with the international protection-seekers and the Ukrainian displaced persons has had a big impact.”

A revised timetable will be published in the autumn, but while O’Gorman insisted the plan remains to abolish direct provision by the end of its term, he admitted: “It is going to be difficult to meet that 2024 deadline, undoubtedly.”

He spoke with Independent.ie last Wednesday, before it emerged that the Government had run out of accommodation for refugees arriving into the country. But even at that stage, he acknowledged a few challenging months lie ahead.

“Certainly, come the end of August into September, there is a pressure point coming up,” he said, with 4,500 student accommodation spaces that were procured over the summer months being emptied ahead of the resumption of the academic year.

A scheme for 500 modular housing units to accommodate around 2,000 refugees will not be delivered until November at the earliest and may not be finished until next year.

“We’d hope to see the first of those built in November and get them delivered between November and February,” he said.

O’Gorman rejects Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn’s contention that the Government has been “boasting” about its response to the refugee crisis while not being prepared to provide more money for people whose homes are damaged by mica.

“I’ve never boasted about our response to the Ukraine crisis,” the minister said. “I’m conscious that everyone’s doing their best. I don’t think they’re reflective of where most of Ireland is right now.”

Even as the refugee crisis puts major pressure on the Government already grappling with an acute housing shortage, O’Gorman is not worried about the type of societal unrest the Cabinet was warned about in May. “I have faith in the Irish people that the welcome that we’ve extended will continue,” he said.

He wants to stay in the Department of Children when the cabinet reshuffle takes place in December, with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan not expected to make any changes to its senior ministerial ranks.

O’Gorman also insists — after a brief pause — that Catherine Martin, the party’s deputy leader and tourism minister, is entitled to fly business class for long-haul trade missions despite such journeys creating a bigger carbon footprint than flying economy.

He does not know if he would do it himself, but does not rule it out.

“In the situation where you are travelling abroad not as Roderic O’Gorman but as a representative of the Irish Government where you are required to function and work and deliver for Ireland at a really high level, there may be circumstances where ensuring that you’re fully rested going into that amount of work are legitimate,” he said before declining to discuss the matter further.

The coalition has worked better than he expected. He believes the Greens are more respected than they were the last time they were in government between 2007 and 2011. Taoiseach Micheál Martin leads “in a very fair manner and in a way that ensures all voices are heard”, and O’Gorman expects Leo Varadkar, his constituency rival, will do the same when he takes over as Taoiseach in five months’ time.