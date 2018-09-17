The cost of a high-profile trial involving two former Ulster and Ireland rugby players has topped £500,000 (€562,000), it can be revealed.

Cost of 42-day Ulster Rugby rape trial has now topped £500,000 - and is expected to increase

Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding were unanimously cleared earlier this year of raping a woman.

Two others, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison, were also unanimously acquitted of lesser charges connected to the case.

Six months on, it has emerged the bill for the 42-day trial is approaching £550,000 (€618,000), and is expected to rise further.

The costs include £336,000 spent on legal aid; £160,000 spent by the Public Prosecution Service on prosecution costs and £53,000 on court costs.

It is expected the bill will rise further amid legal bids by Mr Jackson and Mr Olding to recover their defence costs.

Both men have since left Ulster and now play in France.

Irish Independent