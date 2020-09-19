Coronavirus vaccine could be ready by March but we will feel impact of pandemic throughout 2021 - Taoiseach

A vaccine for coronavirus could be ready by March or April next year, but the impact of the virus will be felt throughout all of 2021, according to the Taoiseach.

Micheál Martin also said that a “huge economic issue” surrounding the pandemic cannot be ignored.

Speaking with Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio One this morning, Mr Martin said that the “full impacts” of the virus will be felt throughout next year even if a vaccine is found.

“There is a huge economic issue here as well that we can’t ignore. We have a deficit of 8pc, we have €24bn maybe at the end of the year necessary. I think we’re looking at something similar right throughout 2021

“I think this virus will be with us for that period,” he said.

The Taoiseach said that he has been advised by the WHO that a vaccine could be found by springtime next year.

“I think we could get a vaccine, we may, by the middle of the year.

“The full impact of the virus will be with us for the full year, i would think, thats my view and that's a sobering thought.”

“That's not definite I was given a date around March/April, could be potentially a moment when that would crystallise but again there would be an issue around manufacturing,” he added.

As Dublin went into lockdown an midnight last night, there were reports that Nphet may have considered moving it to Level 4.

However, the Taoiseach downplayed these claims.

H said that moving the capital to Level Four “certainly wasn't communicated to us either verbally or indeed in the letter Nphet sent to the government”.

“That was not discussed at all, no mention of it.”

However, he said that he would have been notified if it was being considered by Nphe and “we would have been alerted and we have an oversight group to bring departments together”.

“There could have been people within the Nphet, I wouldn’t be privy to the internal discussions within Nphet itself, I think people in Nphet must be free to articulate within Nphet.

“I would get a signal that something is coming down the tracks here or that they are considering something as dramatic as level four,” he said.

“Our objective is to get back to level two in Dublin and we must really focus on the guidance that was issued yesterday,” the Taoiseach added.

Speaking on the programme, he also said that more resources should be put into digital and green economies so a “new economy” can emerge.

“Covid is going to change our economic structure, it's going to accelerate some changes.

“We are borrowing a lot of resources and I believe we should allocate some of those resources to productive areas to create new employment in new areas and create a new economy,” Mr Martin said.

“That is in digital it is in green economy and I do think in the agri-food area as well there are new income streams and new types of activity [that] we can develop through the resources that we’re currently borrowing, so that you get a longer term return on that allocation of resources,” he added.

