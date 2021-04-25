There has been a total of 4,873 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Saturday 24th April, the HPSC has been notified of 429 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 246,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today 234 are men and 182 are women, 78pc are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 29 years old.

As of 8am today, 174 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 45 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccine doses administered

As of April 23rd 2021, 1,359,921 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

966,611 people have received their first dose

393,310 people have received their second dose