Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Ten deaths and 471 new cases as announcement on hospitality restrictions expected

Northern Ireland is currently in a period of tighter coronavirus restrictions (Brian Lawless/PA)

A further ten people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 471 new cases of the virus have been reported.

It brings the death toll in the region to 791 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 43,388. Some 3,921 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

Nine of the fatalities happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Sunday to 10am on Monday, while the remaining death happened previously.

There are currently 426 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 55 in intensive care and 43 requiring ventilation. Hospitals are at a 94% occupancy rate, with 164 beds available as of Monday afternoon.

Read More

A total of 139 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The news comes after a Belfast restaurateur has called on the Executive to close the hospitality industry and provide support for the sector until the pandemic is over, stating businesses can't afford to continually open and close.

Michael Deane was speaking ahead of an expected announcement from the Executive on whether to extend the hospitality lockdown, which is due to end on Friday, for two weeks.

It is understood pubs could shut for a further fortnight, but restaurants may be allowed to reopen without serving alcohol.

Stormont ministers have requested additional scientific evidence ahead of deciding whether to ease the restrictions.

Michael Deane said his business has lost close to £2m over the course of the pandemic.

"It cost us £20,000 to reopen and this is not viable for us going forward," he told BBC.

"I think they should just tell us to close until this is all over, fund the hospitality business and leave it at that.

"We can't just keep opening and closing with 150 to 200 staff running around not knowing what to do."

Belfast Telegraph