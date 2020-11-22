Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Ten deaths and 342 new cases

Robin Swann said test, trace and protect works best when you have a low number of cases (Niall Carson/PA)

A further ten deaths and 342 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

It brings to 933 the department's total number of recorded coronavirus deaths and the overall number of confirmed cases to 49,784.

The latest reported deaths occurred in Belfast (4), Causeway Coast and Glens (2), Antrim and Newtownabbey (1), Ards and North Down (1), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon (1), and Newry, Mourne and Down (1).

There are 425 confirmed inpatients with the virus and 40 patients in intensive care units.

Over the past seven days, 3,054 people have tested positive for the virus. In the past 24 hours, 77 people have tested positive in Belfast, followed by 36 in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon and 33 in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

It comes as Christmas shoppers flocked to stores across Northern Ireland before another two-week lockdown begins on Friday.

Many places saw their highest footfall since the coronavirus pandemic began, with queues beginning from the early morning in Belfast city centre.

Meanwhile it has emerged that Sinn Fein emailed thousands of party members and supporters the full details of the late Bobby Storey's funeral arrangements, telling them the wake for the senior republican would be open to the public.

The funeral of the former senior IRA figure on June 30 last now is the subject of a Police Service of Northern Ireland investigation into alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

An email seen by the Sunday Independent that was sent to thousands of party members and supporters on the evening of June 25 makes no reference to the Covid-19 pandemic, the public health restrictions that limited outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 30 people at the time or any requirement to wear masks or keep socially distanced.

Belfast Telegraph