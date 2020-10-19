Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Six deaths and 820 new cases as flu jab programme paused for under-65s

A further six deaths and 820 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland on Monday by the Department of Health.

A total of 7,056 people have tested positive in Northern Ireland over the past seven days. The death toll now stands at 621.

There are currently 261 Covid patients in hospitals, with 29 patients in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, there are 80 active care home outbreaks, 220 of which have been closed.

It comes as it was confirmed the flu vaccination programme for under-65s has had to be paused.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said it was unable to order more vaccines until mid-November due to a worldwide shortage.

Half a million flu vaccines have already been distributed in NI during what the PHA described as "exceptionally high" demand for the vaccine in Northern Ireland.

Head of Health Protection at the PHA Dr Gerry Waldron said the news will cause concern.

"I would like to provide reassurance that people will still get the vaccine well in time before we anticipate that flu will be circulating widely in the community," he said.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride, earlier this month, rejected a Belfast Telegraph report of a shortage at a Stormont press conference saying over 1million extra doses had been ordered for those eligible.

Schools in Northern Ireland have now shut for two weeks after new restrictions were imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has opened a support scheme for those businesses forced to close because of the new far-reaching restrictions

And former health minister Jim Wells has called for transparency from the Executive and asked it to publish the scientific data used to impose the four-week lockdown in Northern Ireland.

The Communities Minister is also meeting with groups to discuss holding sports behind closed doors.





Belfast Telegraph