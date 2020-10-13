Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Seven deaths and 863 new cases as Executive meets to discuss further restrictions

A further seven people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 863 new cases of the virus have been reported.

This brings the death toll to 598 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 21,898. Some 6,286 people have tested positive in the last seven days alone.

Of the seven fatalities, four happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Monday, October 12 to 10am on Tuesday, October 13, while three occurred previously.

There are currently 150 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 23 patients in intensive care and 15 requiring ventilation.

A total of 53 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The news comes ahead of an Executive meeting later today amid increasing pressure to impose further lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland in order to bring the Covid pandemic under control.

Stormont's chief health advisors are understood to have recommended implementing a region-wide lockdown lasting between four to six weeks - with new measures to in place by Friday at the latest.

The entire Executive is not in agreement on the issue, however, with the DUP against a second lockdown and Sinn Fein in favour of tighter restrictions.

Health Minister Robin Swann confirmed that a paper setting out advice from chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride and chief scientific advisor Professor Ian Young had been presented to the First and Deputy First Ministers on Sunday night, recommending "decisive action".

One leading economist has warned that a six-week lockdown could shrink Northern Ireland's economy by up to £2.2bn.

Dr Esmond Birnie said such a move, on the same scale as the first lockdown, could cause the region's GDP to be reduced by up to 5%.

The chair of Stormont's Health Committee, Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew, said his party would be guided by the science.

"While people may have different views, when they go into the Executive what they have to do is take the right steps at the right time to ensure we protect our people, our community and our economy."

First Minister Arlene Foster, however, has said it is vital to listen to "all of the evidence" when it comes to imposing further restrictions.

"Of course we will listen to our medical advisers, we will of course then have to also do a risk analysis as to the damage to other sectors in society and especially economic damage," she said.

"It is about taking a proportionate response, a balanced response so that we do have an economy when we get a vaccine to deal with this dreadful virus."

