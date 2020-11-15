Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Nine more people die from Covid-19 as 472 further cases confirmed

Seven of the nine deaths reported by the Department of Health occurred in the past day. (stock photo)

There have been 472 more cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland with nine additional deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the country since the pandemic began now stands at 46,831.

There have been 855 Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland in total.

Seven of the nine deaths reported by the Department of Health occurred in the past day.

Hospitals are currently at 94pc occupancy with 415 patients with Covid-19 currently admitted. Some 49 of these are in ICU.

There are currently 147 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes across the North.

Northern Ireland has seen their circuit break lockdown be extended for one week, with some retail and hospitality businesses being allowed reopen next Friday.

From next Friday, cafés, coffee shops and non-licensed restaurants will reopen in Northern Ireland while drink-only bars and other licensed premises will reopen a week later.

Hairdressers, beauticians and other close contact services will also be allowed to do business from next Friday.

The country was due to come out of the four-week circuit breaker lockdown last Friday which hasn’t been extended for two weeks contrary to expert medical advice.

Chief Medical Adviser Dr Michael McBride warned that the restrictions should remain in place for a further two weeks as the reopening of businesses will result in excess deaths.

