Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eleven deaths and 607 new cases as Foster regrets 'torturous' Executive decision-making

A further 11 people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 607 new cases of the virus have been reported.

It brings the death toll to 836 and the number of cases confirmed since the outbreak to 45,848. Some 3,880 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

Eight of the fatalities happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Thursday to 10am on Friday, while the three remaining deaths happened previously.

There are currently 443 Covid patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 44 in intensive care and 34 requiring ventilation. Hospitals are operating at a 101 per cent capacity.

Read More

A total of 147 care homes are dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

The news comes after it was announced that Belfast International Airport is to partially close throughout November in response to recent travel restrictions and the reduction of routes by airlines.

This will mean that the airport will close for several hours on particular days when there are no commercial flights scheduled.

Belfast International Airport's managing director, Graham Keddie, said they have had to make some "very tough decisions" due to the "devastating" impact of the pandemic.

“The recent travel restrictions and subsequent announcements from easyJet and Ryanair, among others, to understandably reduce their routes means we need to make more difficult decisions," he added.

"As a result we will be closing the airport for a few hours on certain days throughout November when there are no commercial flights meaning passengers will not be impacted.

“We did not make this decision lightly and we are in discussions with the NI Executive for support to ensure we that we will be in a position to welcome these flights back as soon as it is possible.”

Meanwhile, First Minister Arlene Foster expressed regret over how the Executive has handled the decision to extend restrictions in the hospitality and close contact service sectors.

An agreement was finally reached on Thursday following after days of disagreement and heated exchanges both in the media and the Assembly chamber.

Speaking to the BBC, Arlene Foster said it had been a "torturous example of how not to take decisions".

"We need to look to the future and move on from this very difficult week for everyone in Northern Ireland watching as we struggled to make decisions," she said.

"All the decisions we take in relation to medical advice is advice based on modelling - not predictions."

Online Editors