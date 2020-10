There have been eight further Covid-19 linked deaths in the last 24-hour reporting period in Northern Ireland and 896 new cases of the virus, the Department of Health has announced.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 653.

There have been 34,105 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.

There are currently 317 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 37 in intensive care.

More to follow...

