Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Eight deaths and 510 new cases confirmed as hospital occupancy hits 105pc

A further eight deaths and 510 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the Department of Health.

It brings to 1,143 the total number of deaths due to the virus, while 59,631 have now tested positive for the virus here.

The rate of people who have tested positive for the virus is now 3,169 per 100,000 of the population

Meanwhile, 457 patients are in hospital with Covid-19. 32 patients are in intensive care units and 25 on ventilators.

There are 87 care home outbreaks and hospital occupancy is at 105%.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Antrim Area Hospital said "severe pressure" remains on Wednesday after a night which saw queues of ambulances across every hospital in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Trust said there were no waiting ambulances outside the hospital on Wednesday.

At one point last night, 17 ambulances containing patients were lined up outside Antrim Area Hospital, while inside, 43 more patients were waiting for an emergency bed.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Trust said: "The hospital remains under severe pressure with a total of 48 people in the ED, 43 of whom are waiting to be admitted. 29 of those people have been waiting for more than 12 hours.

"This is not a situation that anyone wants to see and we sincerely apologise to the patients affected and their families. Staff are working very hard to try to manage the situation and maintain flow.

Boris Johnson has urged people to "exercise extreme caution" and avoid seeing elderly relatives at Christmas as efforts to maintain a UK-wide approach to easing coronavirus rules faltered.

The relaxation of social distancing rules across the UK is expected to go ahead despite warnings about the possible impact on efforts to control the virus.

The Executive is to meet on Thursday and Health Minister Robin Swann is to bring new proposals on restrictions.

Ministers will look at options to manage the spread of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

