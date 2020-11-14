Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 511 new Covid-19 cases and 10 further deaths

There have been 511 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland with 10 further deaths.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 46,359 and the total number of coronavirus fatalities to 846.

Eight out of the 10 deaths reported have occurred in the past 24 hours.

There are currently 422 patients in hospital with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland with 49 of these being in ICU.

The country has been worried about its hospital occupancy over the past few weeks with it currently being at 98pc.

Across the North, there are 147 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

Between 12 November and 13 November, the highest increase in cases was seen in Belfast, where 115 additional cases were recorded.

The Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon district had 71 new cases during the same period, while Derry City and Strabane recorded 55.

From next Friday, cafés, coffee shops and non-licensed restaurants will reopen in Northern Ireland while drink-only bars and other licensed premises will reopen a week later.

Hairdressers, beauticians and other close contact services will also be allowed to do business from next Friday.

The country was due to come out of a four-week circuit breaker lockdown on Friday which hasn’t been extended for two weeks contrary to expert medical advice.

However, restrictions remain in place and aren’t as lenient as before the four weeks.

Chief Medical Adviser Dr Michael McBride warned that the restrictions should remain in place for a further two weeks and the reopening of businesses will result in excess deaths.

