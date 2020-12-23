Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 21 more deaths and 787 new cases confirmed

Covid-19 signage at the entrance to Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh (Niall Carson/PA)

A further 21 people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 787 new cases of the virus have been reported.

It brings the death toll to 1,240 and the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 63,723. Some 4,106 cases have been confirmed in the last seven days.

Of the 21 fatalities, 12 happened within the current reporting period, from 10am on Tuesday to 10am on Wednesday, while the nine others happened previously.

There are currently 451 patients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, with 31 in intensive care and 22 requiring ventilation. Hospitals are at an occupancy rate of 100pc.

A total of 86 care homes are dealing with outbreaks.

The figures released on Wednesday are the last until December 29.

The news comes after it emerged that travellers arriving in Northern Ireland who plan to stay for at least 24 hours over the Christmas period will have to self-isolate for 10 days, according to new Stormont guidance.

However, those who routinely cross the border for essential purposes will not be required to self-isolate.

Those self-isolating travellers will be allowed to exit self-isolation in order to leave Northern Ireland, if their stay is less than 10 days.

There will also be a 'stay at home curfew' from 8pm to 6am each day for the week beginning on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, new figures have shown that Covid-19 was the underlying cause of the death in 89.5pc of coronavirus-related fatalities registered in Northern Ireland up to September 30.

Data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) shows that, from March 1 to September 30, there were 902 Covid-related deaths, 807 for which Covid-19 was the underlying cause. This means Covid started the train of events that led directly to death.

