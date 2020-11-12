Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 15 more deaths and 548 new cases as restrictions to expire 24 hours later than expected

A woman wearing a face mask in Belfast city centre, Northern Ireland, after the Stormont executive announced closures of schools, pubs and restaurants as the region enters a period of intensified coronavirus restrictions in response to spiralling infection rates.

There have been 15 further Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.

Eleven of the deaths occurred within the past 24 hours, while four went previously unreported. The death toll in the region now stands at 825.

Another 548 people have tested positive for the virus after 7,912 tests were carried out on 2,892 people in the last 24 hours.

There have now been 45,241 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

Over the past week 3,835 people have tested positive for the virus, with 702 in the Belfast council area and 469 in Causeway Coast and Glens.

There are currently 435 Covid-19 inpatients in Northern Ireland's hospitals with 46 in intensive care units.

Hospital bed occupancy currently stands at 101pc, while 26 intensive care unit beds remain free.

There are currently 144 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland's care homes.

Earlier it emerged Northern Ireland's coronavirus circuit-breaker is due to end 24 hours later than Stormont ministers have claimed it would.

It had been widely thought the shutdown which saw bars and restaurants close and school holidays extended was to end tonight. However, it has now been confirmed restrictions will expire on Friday night following revised legal advice.

Two Belfast bars vowed to reopen on Friday amid the Executive stalemate and before the statement issued by the Department of Health. The Executive is meeting again on Thursday in an attempt to find a way forward.

Ministers will discuss a new plan from Alliance leader Naomi Long.

Mrs Long's plan proposes merging previous ideas rejected by the Executive, a one-week extension proposed by Health Minister Robin Swann and a gradual reopening of the hospitality sector proposed by DUP Economy Minister Diane Doods.

In posts on social media The Dirty Onion and The National said they planned to reopen on Friday. Thousands reacted to the posts within minutes.

A statement from the bars on Facebook said: "Enough is enough, we are opening tomorrow."

After the confusion over when the regulations would end the bars revised their plans to reopen on Saturday.

The bars are owned by the Beannchor group, which also runs the Merchant and Bullitt hotels.

Onwer Bill Wolsey expressed his frustration saying he could not believe how the Executive could have reached such a late stage without finding agreement.

"We are not irresponsible," he said.

Mr Wolsey said he would not open his bars if the Executive reaches an agreement on extending the regulations.

"We need some sort of certainty, if the decision is that we have to close for another week then so be it," he said.

It comes after deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill accused the DUP of "ignoring health advice" by refusing to back an extension of the regulations.

