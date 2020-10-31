Coronavirus Northern Ireland: 11 further deaths and 649 new cases confirmed

Infection control nurse Colin Clarke looks out from a Covid-19 recovery ward at Craigavon Area Hospital in Co Armagh, Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

There have been 11 further deaths from Covid-19 in Northern Ireland and 649 more cases, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health confirmed today.

This brings the total death toll in the North to 708 since the beginning of the outbreak this year.

The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 38,431.

Schools in Northern Ireland are due to re-open on Monday, November 2, after closing for two weeks in an attempt to suppress the virus.

Pubs, restaurants and cafés have all closed after a spike in the virus- with the exception of take-away service - until November 13.

Despite the rise in cases, First Minister Arlene Foster has said there are “green shoots of hope” in its fight against Covid-19.

Speaking yesterday, the DUP leader said the R rate of the virus, its reproductive rate, has dropped below one for the first time since early summer.

Ms Foster asked the public to enjoy Halloween safely and in line with public health guidance. She said that schools will reopen on Monday.

However, she warned that there are concerns of people “mingling” outside schools and at school gates, but said that a public messaging campaign will be introduced to address this issue.

