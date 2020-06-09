| 8.9°C Dublin

Coronavirus Live Updates: Sweden's strategy for herd immunity 'has failed'

  • The coronavirus death toll in Ireland has risen to 1,683
  • Nine new cases have also been confirmed
  • In total, there have been 25,207 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland
  • Phase 2 Plus of roadmap out of lockdown has started today
    • Bacteriologist Diana Carolina Galvan from the Hospital de La Primavera using protection elements carries a box with samples of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that will be processed in Bogota, in La Primavera, Colombia June 4, 2020. Picture taken June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas Expand
    FILE PHOTO: View of a warning message, that customers cannot stand at the bar and must sit at tables to be served during the coronavirus outbreak, at a pub in Stockholm, Sweden, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Colm Fulton/File Photo Expand
    Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff. Expand
    Two women wearing face masks make their way to the shops on an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin&rsquo;s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA) Expand
    Doctors examines people during a free medical camp in Dharavi (Rafiq Maqbool/AP) Expand
    A nurse assists a Covid-19 patient at the Doctors Without Borders Drouillard Hospital in Cite Soleil, Haiti. (Photo by Pierre Michel Jean / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images) Expand
    Hug: A man is reunited with his daughter at Rome airport as she comes back with his wife from Colombia after Italy reopened its borders this week. Photo: Reuters Expand
    Members of the Irish Defence Forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) Expand
    A person wearing a facemask on the Ha'penny bridge during the Covid 19 pandemic in Dublin's City Centre. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
    Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand
    An employee at reception desk protected by plexiglass mesasures the temperature of hotel staff at the lobby of the Athens Palace hotel, on the first day of the opening of hotels in Greece (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images) Expand
    A private security guard stands beside a banner with at entrance gate of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFL) in Secunderabad. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images) Expand
    A Yemeni sanitation worker, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant in a neighbourhood in the northern Hajjah province during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty Images) Expand
    A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP) Expand

    Close

    Bacteriologist Diana Carolina Galvan from the Hospital de La Primavera using protection elements carries a box with samples of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that will be processed in Bogota, in La Primavera, Colombia June 4, 2020. Picture taken June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas

    Bacteriologist Diana Carolina Galvan from the Hospital de La Primavera using protection elements carries a box with samples of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that will be processed in Bogota, in La Primavera, Colombia June 4, 2020. Picture taken June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas

    REUTERS

    FILE PHOTO: View of a warning message, that customers cannot stand at the bar and must sit at tables to be served during the coronavirus outbreak, at a pub in Stockholm, Sweden, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Colm Fulton/File Photo

    FILE PHOTO: View of a warning message, that customers cannot stand at the bar and must sit at tables to be served during the coronavirus outbreak, at a pub in Stockholm, Sweden, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Colm Fulton/File Photo

    REUTERS

    Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

    Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

    Two women wearing face masks make their way to the shops on an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin&rsquo;s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

    Two women wearing face masks make their way to the shops on an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin’s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

    PA

    Doctors examines people during a free medical camp in Dharavi (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

    Doctors examines people during a free medical camp in Dharavi (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

    AP/PA Images

    A nurse assists a Covid-19 patient at the Doctors Without Borders Drouillard Hospital in Cite Soleil, Haiti. (Photo by Pierre Michel Jean / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

    A nurse assists a Covid-19 patient at the Doctors Without Borders Drouillard Hospital in Cite Soleil, Haiti. (Photo by Pierre Michel Jean / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

    AFP via Getty Images

    Hug: A man is reunited with his daughter at Rome airport as she comes back with his wife from Colombia after Italy reopened its borders this week. Photo: Reuters

    Hug: A man is reunited with his daughter at Rome airport as she comes back with his wife from Colombia after Italy reopened its borders this week. Photo: Reuters

    REUTERS

    Members of the Irish Defence Forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

    Members of the Irish Defence Forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

    PA

    A person wearing a facemask on the Ha'penny bridge during the Covid 19 pandemic in Dublin's City Centre. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

    A person wearing a facemask on the Ha'penny bridge during the Covid 19 pandemic in Dublin's City Centre. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

    Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

    Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

    PA

    An employee at reception desk protected by plexiglass mesasures the temperature of hotel staff at the lobby of the Athens Palace hotel, on the first day of the opening of hotels in Greece (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

    An employee at reception desk protected by plexiglass mesasures the temperature of hotel staff at the lobby of the Athens Palace hotel, on the first day of the opening of hotels in Greece (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

    Getty Images

    A private security guard stands beside a banner with at entrance gate of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFL) in Secunderabad. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

    A private security guard stands beside a banner with at entrance gate of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFL) in Secunderabad. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

    AFP via Getty Images

    A Yemeni sanitation worker, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant in a neighbourhood in the northern Hajjah province during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty Images)

    A Yemeni sanitation worker, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant in a neighbourhood in the northern Hajjah province during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty Images)

    AFP via Getty Images

    A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

    A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

    AP/PA Images

    /

    Bacteriologist Diana Carolina Galvan from the Hospital de La Primavera using protection elements carries a box with samples of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that will be processed in Bogota, in La Primavera, Colombia June 4, 2020. Picture taken June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas

    Aoife Walsh

    Follow the latest coronavirus news in Ireland and across the world on the Independent.ie live blog.


    07:10 9/06/2020

    Sweden's strategy for herd immunity 'has failed'

    Richard Orange

    FILE PHOTO: View of a warning message, that customers cannot stand at the bar and must sit at tables to be served during the coronavirus outbreak, at a pub in Stockholm, Sweden, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Colm Fulton/File Photo Expand

    Close

    FILE PHOTO: View of a warning message, that customers cannot stand at the bar and must sit at tables to be served during the coronavirus outbreak, at a pub in Stockholm, Sweden, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Colm Fulton/File Photo

    FILE PHOTO: View of a warning message, that customers cannot stand at the bar and must sit at tables to be served during the coronavirus outbreak, at a pub in Stockholm, Sweden, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Colm Fulton/File Photo

    REUTERS

    FILE PHOTO: View of a warning message, that customers cannot stand at the bar and must sit at tables to be served during the coronavirus outbreak, at a pub in Stockholm, Sweden, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Colm Fulton/File Photo


    Sweden's opposition MPs have said the country's Covid-19 herd immunity strategy has "failed miserably" and demanded the resignation of the chief epidemiologist.

    In a blistering opinion article that analysts said marked the end of a political truce during the national crisis, the leader of the populist Sweden Democrats said the state had failed to protect vulnerable citizens.

    "Anders Tegnell should therefore resign," wrote Jimmie Åkesson in the 'Dagens Nyheter' newspaper, referring to the architect of the strategy.

    "Only then will he show the Swedish people that he takes responsibility for the mistakes [the Public Health Agency of Sweden] has made."

    Read More

    07:10 9/06/2020

    Two-metre rule may be relaxed as part of hospitality review

    Cormac McQuinn

    A senior Government minister has offered hope to the hospitality industry that the two-metre social distancing rule can be relaxed to allow the sector to recover from the massive hit it has taken from the coronavirus crisis.

    Business Minister Heather Humphreys said it may not be necessary for the two metres to strictly apply if the transmission rate of the disease remains low.

    It comes after it was revealed by the Irish Independent less than a quarter of people working in hotels, restaurants and pubs will return to their jobs at the end of the month if the strict rule is maintained for the industry.

    Read More

    07:00 9/06/2020

    Watchdog warned that 124 nursing homes 'need extra help'

    Catherine Fegan and Cormac McQuinn

    The State's health watchdog warned the Department of Health that 124 nursing homes would need extra support to manage a Covid-19 outbreak, documents reveal.

    A Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) risk assessment of the country's 580 public and private nursing homes also said historical non-compliance with care and welfare regulations posed an additional risk in some settings.

    Read More

    Online Editors

    Related Content