Coronavirus Live Updates: Sweden's strategy for herd immunity 'has failed'

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

A Yemeni sanitation worker, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant in a neighbourhood in the northern Hajjah province during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty Images)

A private security guard stands beside a banner with at entrance gate of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFL) in Secunderabad. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

An employee at reception desk protected by plexiglass mesasures the temperature of hotel staff at the lobby of the Athens Palace hotel, on the first day of the opening of hotels in Greece (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A person wearing a facemask on the Ha'penny bridge during the Covid 19 pandemic in Dublin's City Centre. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Members of the Irish Defence Forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Hug: A man is reunited with his daughter at Rome airport as she comes back with his wife from Colombia after Italy reopened its borders this week. Photo: Reuters

A nurse assists a Covid-19 patient at the Doctors Without Borders Drouillard Hospital in Cite Soleil, Haiti. (Photo by Pierre Michel Jean / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Two women wearing face masks make their way to the shops on an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin’s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

FILE PHOTO: View of a warning message, that customers cannot stand at the bar and must sit at tables to be served during the coronavirus outbreak, at a pub in Stockholm, Sweden, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Colm Fulton/File Photo

Bacteriologist Diana Carolina Galvan from the Hospital de La Primavera using protection elements carries a box with samples of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that will be processed in Bogota, in La Primavera, Colombia June 4, 2020. Picture taken June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas

07:10 9/06/2020

Sweden's strategy for herd immunity 'has failed'

Richard Orange

Sweden's opposition MPs have said the country's Covid-19 herd immunity strategy has "failed miserably" and demanded the resignation of the chief epidemiologist.

In a blistering opinion article that analysts said marked the end of a political truce during the national crisis, the leader of the populist Sweden Democrats said the state had failed to protect vulnerable citizens.

"Anders Tegnell should therefore resign," wrote Jimmie Åkesson in the 'Dagens Nyheter' newspaper, referring to the architect of the strategy.

"Only then will he show the Swedish people that he takes responsibility for the mistakes [the Public Health Agency of Sweden] has made."

07:10 9/06/2020

Two-metre rule may be relaxed as part of hospitality review

Cormac McQuinn

A senior Government minister has offered hope to the hospitality industry that the two-metre social distancing rule can be relaxed to allow the sector to recover from the massive hit it has taken from the coronavirus crisis.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said it may not be necessary for the two metres to strictly apply if the transmission rate of the disease remains low.

It comes after it was revealed by the Irish Independent less than a quarter of people working in hotels, restaurants and pubs will return to their jobs at the end of the month if the strict rule is maintained for the industry.

07:00 9/06/2020

Watchdog warned that 124 nursing homes 'need extra help'

Catherine Fegan and Cormac McQuinn

The State's health watchdog warned the Department of Health that 124 nursing homes would need extra support to manage a Covid-19 outbreak, documents reveal.

A Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) risk assessment of the country's 580 public and private nursing homes also said historical non-compliance with care and welfare regulations posed an additional risk in some settings.

