Coronavirus Live Updates: Sweden's strategy for herd immunity 'has failed'

07:10 9/06/2020
Richard Orange
Sweden's opposition MPs have said the country's Covid-19 herd immunity strategy has "failed miserably" and demanded the resignation of the chief epidemiologist.
In a blistering opinion article that analysts said marked the end of a political truce during the national crisis, the leader of the populist Sweden Democrats said the state had failed to protect vulnerable citizens.
"Anders Tegnell should therefore resign," wrote Jimmie Åkesson in the 'Dagens Nyheter' newspaper, referring to the architect of the strategy.
"Only then will he show the Swedish people that he takes responsibility for the mistakes [the Public Health Agency of Sweden] has made."
07:10 9/06/2020
Cormac McQuinn
A senior Government minister has offered hope to the hospitality industry that the two-metre social distancing rule can be relaxed to allow the sector to recover from the massive hit it has taken from the coronavirus crisis.
Business Minister Heather Humphreys said it may not be necessary for the two metres to strictly apply if the transmission rate of the disease remains low.
It comes after it was revealed by the Irish Independent less than a quarter of people working in hotels, restaurants and pubs will return to their jobs at the end of the month if the strict rule is maintained for the industry.
07:00 9/06/2020
Catherine Fegan and Cormac McQuinn
The State's health watchdog warned the Department of Health that 124 nursing homes would need extra support to manage a Covid-19 outbreak, documents reveal.
A Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) risk assessment of the country's 580 public and private nursing homes also said historical non-compliance with care and welfare regulations posed an additional risk in some settings.
Online Editors