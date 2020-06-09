Coronavirus Live Updates: Healthcare worker as young as 30 among deaths from coronavirus

A worshipper wears gloves to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as mosques reopened across Saudi Arabia (Amr Nabil/AP)

A Yemeni sanitation worker, wearing protective gear, sprays disinfectant in a neighbourhood in the northern Hajjah province during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by ESSA AHMED/AFP via Getty Images)

A private security guard stands beside a banner with at entrance gate of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFL) in Secunderabad. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

An employee at reception desk protected by plexiglass mesasures the temperature of hotel staff at the lobby of the Athens Palace hotel, on the first day of the opening of hotels in Greece (Photo by Milos Bicanski/Getty Images)

Members of the Irish Defence forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A person wearing a facemask on the Ha'penny bridge during the Covid 19 pandemic in Dublin's City Centre. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Members of the Irish Defence Forces at a Covid-19 testing facility at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Hug: A man is reunited with his daughter at Rome airport as she comes back with his wife from Colombia after Italy reopened its borders this week. Photo: Reuters

A nurse assists a Covid-19 patient at the Doctors Without Borders Drouillard Hospital in Cite Soleil, Haiti. (Photo by Pierre Michel Jean / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE MICHEL JEAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Two women wearing face masks make their way to the shops on an almost deserted Henry Street in Dublin’s city centre (Brian Lawless/PA)

Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

FILE PHOTO: View of a warning message, that customers cannot stand at the bar and must sit at tables to be served during the coronavirus outbreak, at a pub in Stockholm, Sweden, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Colm Fulton/File Photo

Bacteriologist Diana Carolina Galvan from the Hospital de La Primavera using protection elements carries a box with samples of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that will be processed in Bogota, in La Primavera, Colombia June 4, 2020. Picture taken June 4, 2020. REUTERS/Javier Andres Rojas

ICI said that it had arranged to fly home 67 healthcare workers in total. Photo: Getty Images Stock

11:23 9/06/2020

Healthcare worker as young as 30 among deaths from coronavirus









Ann Marie Walsh and Eilish O’Regan

A worker as young a thirty years old is among the seven healthcare staff who have died from the coronavirus, new figures reveal.

There have been seven fatalities- six confirmed and one probable- among healthcare workers from the virus who ranged in age from 30 to 68 years of age.

The detailed breakdown of the infection toll on healthcare staff has been provided to unions by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It shows that overall to the end of May 8,018 healthcare workers were diagnosed- 31.6pc of all people who contracted the virus here so far.

Some 302 were hospitalised and 44 were admitted to intensive care.

Nearly one in five of health staff- 1,577 - who got the virus were working in nursing homes and 705 were employed in hospitals.

Another 335 were working in residential institutions and 198 in community or long stay units.

Six in ten are likely to have picked it up at work and others contracted the virus through close contact with an infected person, through travel and in the community.

Around 58 picked it up from a patient and 2,551 are “under investigation” to find the source.

One third of healthcare workers who became infected had underlying health conditions and over half had none.





Nurses account for one third of healthcare staff who got the virus and a quarter were healthcare assistants.Allied healthcare workers who include therapists account for 23.4pc infected.

Some 483 doctors got the virus and 90 porters were infected.Most infection happened in the east of the country .

The highest number of infections were reported in April and they have since declined.





10:40 9/06/2020

Leading researcher calls for Government to implement plans to stamp out Covid-19

Cate McCurry, PA

A leading researcher in Ireland said the Government should adopt Covid-19 measures that will stamp out all active cases.

It comes after more than 1,000 scientists and researchers called for the Government to suppress coronavirus rather than learning to live with the virus under a long-term mitigation strategy.

On Monday, New Zealand’s health officials said there were no longer any known active cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Anthony Staines, professor of health systems at Dublin City University (DCU), said Ireland should aim to do the same.

“How we do that is we start from where we are in releasing the lockdown and we encourage people to wear masks,” he told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“We put a lot of emphasis on getting testing and tracing of contacts running really fast. We have made a lot of progress but we’re not there yet.”

09:30 9/06/2020

Crèches still in dark on funding support just weeks before re-opening

Anne-Marie Walsh

Childcare providers are waiting for information on funding support a Government department report said would be outlined by June 5.

The 'Planning for Reopening Early Learning and Care and School Age Childcare Services' report said that the "funding envelope" would be made known by June 5 and would detail any subsidies and grants for centre-based services and registered childminders.

Providers said that they are still in the dark about funding, including whether a wage subsidy scheme would be extended.

08:30 9/06/2020

France unveils €15bn support plan for aerospace industry

Independent.ie Business Desk

France on Tuesday unveiled what it described as a €15bn support package for its aerospace industry, saying huge numbers of jobs were at stake amid a slump in air travel demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

The plan includes an investment fund starting at €500m with a target of €1bn to boost the development of medium-sized suppliers, and €300m of other aid to help aerospace sub-contractors modernise plants.

France will also invest €1.5bn over three years to support research into new environmentally friendly aviation technology, of which €300m will be available this year.

07:10 9/06/2020

Sweden's strategy for herd immunity 'has failed'

Richard Orange

Sweden's opposition MPs have said the country's Covid-19 herd immunity strategy has "failed miserably" and demanded the resignation of the chief epidemiologist.

In a blistering opinion article that analysts said marked the end of a political truce during the national crisis, the leader of the populist Sweden Democrats said the state had failed to protect vulnerable citizens.

"Anders Tegnell should therefore resign," wrote Jimmie Åkesson in the 'Dagens Nyheter' newspaper, referring to the architect of the strategy.

"Only then will he show the Swedish people that he takes responsibility for the mistakes [the Public Health Agency of Sweden] has made."

07:10 9/06/2020

Two-metre rule may be relaxed as part of hospitality review

Cormac McQuinn

A senior Government minister has offered hope to the hospitality industry that the two-metre social distancing rule can be relaxed to allow the sector to recover from the massive hit it has taken from the coronavirus crisis.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys said it may not be necessary for the two metres to strictly apply if the transmission rate of the disease remains low.

It comes after it was revealed by the Irish Independent less than a quarter of people working in hotels, restaurants and pubs will return to their jobs at the end of the month if the strict rule is maintained for the industry.

07:00 9/06/2020

Watchdog warned that 124 nursing homes 'need extra help'

Catherine Fegan and Cormac McQuinn

The State's health watchdog warned the Department of Health that 124 nursing homes would need extra support to manage a Covid-19 outbreak, documents reveal.

A Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) risk assessment of the country's 580 public and private nursing homes also said historical non-compliance with care and welfare regulations posed an additional risk in some settings.

