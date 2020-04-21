Coronavirus Latest Updates: Restriction easing plans will be announced by May 5, Leaving Cert could start July 29

A woman passes a mural by Irish artist Emmalene Blake on a gate in South Dublin thanking healtcare workers for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A staff member at a pharmacy in Holywood, Co. Down, is pictured wearing a protective visor and face mask. Photo: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Volunteers disinfect an alley at the Santa Marta favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

A public health information advert is seen on a lampost in Dublin as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue.April 21, 2020 REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

People are seen jogging past a social distancing sign in Dublin as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. April 21, 2020 REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Independent.ie's live blog is here to keep you informed of what's going on in Ireland and across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

23:10:

Multi-million euro investment announced to buy digital devices for disadvantaged Leaving Cert students

The Government is planning a multi-million euro scheme to help disadvantaged students get through the end of the school year and their exams, Education Minister Joe McHugh has said.

Tonight, Mr McHugh said tablets, smart phones and access to data will be among the measures in the scheme, to be announced tomorrow.

It is understood the investment involved will be about €7m and thousands of exam candidates will benefit.

Many will be in schools in the Department of Education’s DEIS programme for disadvantaged communities, but others will be in non-DEIS schools.

The issue of students with less access to technology was identified at an early stage in the Covid-19 lockdown.

Read More





22:30

When asked if a number seasonal workers for Keelings, who arrived from Bulgaria last week, are considered essential workers, Mr Varadkar said agricultural workers are essential, but it is not essential for them to "have to come in from another country."

"Agricultural workers are defined, not just in Ireland but across Europe, as essential workers, because the harvest has to come in. It's not essential though that they have to come in from another country," he said.

"So ideally, and this is what we're working on, if possible, is to have Irish people, if they're willing to take up those jobs. If they're not, then it'll be possible to bring people in from other parts of the European Union, but it'll have to be done with self isolation for 14 days with precautions and we'll have to make sure that's properly monitored."

Read More





22:30

There are no plans to close Ireland's borders, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

Mr Varadkar said it is vital the border remains open in order to allow essential supplies in and for Irish citizens to return home.

"Even though we're an island, we have a land border with the United Kingdom, ie Northern Ireland, we're not going to close that. We have a common travel area with the United Kingdom.

"We're also part of the European Union, and we need to keep our borders open in order to allow supplies to get in, that's absolutely essential medical supplies, food, lots of other things, and with them of course comes pilots and hauliers, and we also need to keep our borders open so our citizens can come home and the essential workers can get in and out."

22:15

Mr Varadkar said social distancing "could be with us for a very long time," after lockdown restrictions are lifted.

He encouraged businesses to consider how they will implement the measure once restrictions are eased.

"If you were told, next week or the week after that it's going to be possible to open your business or open your facility in a few weeks time, how would you do with social distancing.

"I know some sectors like the construction industry are already very much looking at how they could open sites with social distancing. You can see for example, in schools and in Denmark how they're doing it with, you know, kids spread out more, hand washing.

"I think everyone needs to be thinking about where they work and how they might be able to adapt to this new norm of social distancing, which could be with us for very long time."

He added that schools and businesses will be given guidance on how they should operate once they are allowed reopen.

"We're not going to just leave it up to the principal, we will engage with the teachers unions about it so they'll have a big role to play, and bodies like the National Standards Authority are already issuing guidance for business in particular, as to how they might reopen with precautions with social distancing.

"In fairness, some people are doing this already. Our supermarkets have already learned operate in a different way. And that's what we're all gonna have to do as a society, at least until we either have a vaccine."

21:45

Plans to lift coronavirus restrictions gradually will be announced on May 5 - Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said plans to lift restrictions will be announced on May 5, but restrictions will not change before then.

"There won't be any change to the restrictions until May 5. But at the moment we are preparing a plan, which will have ready before the May 5, and we will share with the Irish public on May 5 which sets out in a stepwise fashion in different steps how we will reopen our economy," he told RTÉ's Prime Time.

"How will we reopen our society, and what criteria we'll use to decide how to do that. So I think everyone understands it won't be done in one goal, in one fell swoop, and won't be back to normal on day one.

"What we'll do is set out a whole series of steps that we can take, and every two to three weeks we'll review them and see how we're doing. And if we're doing well we can move to the next stage which is more reopening."

He added: "I'd love to be able to say that we're going to do X and Y, and not Z, but the plan isn't agreed or finalised yet.

"I don't want to say that we're going to do X and Y now, only to turn around in a few days time and tell you we're going to do Y and Z instead, so when you hear it from me, it's the plan, and it's not going to change."





21:20

Education Minister says Leaving Cert could 'potentially' start on July 29

Education Minister Joe McHugh has said this year’s Leaving Cert exams could “potentially” start on July 29.

Mr McHugh took part in an online discussion organised by youth organisation Spunout.ie this evening during which young people asked him about the delayed Leaving Cert exams.

“The date we are going to be looking at is that Wednesday, July 29, and I will confirm that in a couple of days,” he said.





20:20

Galway Races organisers plan to run festival behind closed doors

The 2020 Galway Races festival has been cancelled amid new restrictions put in place by the Government on mass gatherings over 5,000 people.

No gatherings over 5,000 people will take place before at least the end of August, the Government announced this evening.

As a result, a number of summer festivals and concerts are set to be cancelled.

In a statement this evening, the Galway Race Committee said that it will be "huge disappointment" for racegoers but that they are planning for the possibility of holding the festival behind closed doors.

"It may prove possible to run the Galway Races behind closed doors, dependent on Government policy and the approval of Horse Racing Ireland and Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board," a spokesperson said.

"This would be for the benefit of the racing industry, our valued partners and our television audiences at home and internationally. We are currently planning for this scenario and we will update you on progress as and when we can.

The organisers offered their "deepest gratitude" to staff at the HSE and front line workers for "their dedication and perseverance".

"We look forward to being able to welcome you all back to Ballybrit when it is safe to do so. For now, please look after yourselves."

Customers who have already paid for admission tickets and corporate hospitality will all be issued a full refund.

Read More





19:30

Breakdown of the confirmed cases in Ireland

The latest data, as of midnight, Sunday 19th April (15,464 cases), reveals:

56pc of cases are female and 43pc are male, with 491 clusters involving 3,447 cases

The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

2,323 cases (15pc) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 315 cases have been admitted to ICU

4,180 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 7,781 (50pc of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,053 cases (7pc)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60pc, close contact accounts for 35pc, travel abroad accounts for 5pc

As of midnight Monday 20th April, 111,584 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 20,822 tests were carried out and of these 4,025 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 19pc.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: "An analysis of 15,186 cases reveals that 8,377 (55pc) have fully recovered from COVID-19 in the community, while 856 (6pc) recovered and were discharged from hospital.

"We are now in our eighth week since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ireland. In that space of time we, as a country, have managed to suppress the virus in our community.

"As we move forward we must look to protecting our vulnerable populations and maintain the progress we have made so far. There is no room for complacency."





18:06

Death toll reaches 730 as 44 further deaths reported

A total of 44 further deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 730.

There are now 16,040 coronavirus cases in Ireland as another 388 cases have been confirmed this evening.

The latest deaths include:

37 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west, 2 in the north-west and 3 in the south of the country

the people included 26 females and 18 males

the median age of today’s reported deaths is 87

33 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

The death toll now stands at 730, after validation of data at the HPSC this week resulted in the denotification of one death.





18:00 21/04/2020

TidyTown competition 2020 cancelled

The TidyTowns competition will not go ahead this year due to public health concerns linked to coronavirus, Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring has announced.

In a statement, Mr Ring said the decision to cancel the annual competition was made in the interest of protecting the health and safety of TidyTowns volunteers.

However, the competition will go ahead in 2021.

“For over 60 years the TidyTowns competition has captured the imagination of communities the length and breadth of the country. Generation after generation of local volunteers have given their time generously to make the TidyTowns competition the success it is today,” he said.

“The whole ethos of the competition is that people come together within the community and work collaboratively to make their areas attractive and welcoming. It involves people of all ages working together outdoors in groups to enhance the environment in which they work and live.

“I know that many TidyTowns Committees have been wondering if the competition will proceed this year and I believe it is important to provide certainty to all of the Committees around the country at this stage.

“For me, the health and welfare of the volunteers on the TidyTowns Committees is paramount. Given the current restrictions around public gatherings, travel, and adherence to social distancing, it would not be appropriate to ask voluntary groups to work on TidyTowns projects in their communities at this time.

“I have therefore decided that the TidyTowns competition will not go ahead this year.”





17:10 21/04/2020

All mass gatherings of over 5,000 people banned until at least August

No mass gatherings of over 5,000 people will take place until at least the end of August, the government announced this evening.

All mass Gatherings have been restricted since March 24 with further advice due to come on May 5.

However, some events require licensing and the involvement of the HSE and gardai.

A government spokesperson said that event promoters should be informed that events requiring licences in excess of 5,000 will not be considered for the period up to the end of August.

Read More





16:25 21/04/2020

Country set for deep recession as economy to shrink by 10pc and mass unemployment grows

The country is set for a deep recession this year that will eclipse the worst seen in the financial crisis causing mass unemployment and deep scarring that will last for years, new Government forecasts show.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which manages funding for the State, has massively hiked its estimate for how much it will borrow this year to a new range of €20bn to €24bn.

The NTMA previously said it expected to borrow between €10bn and €14bn this year and that was mostly to pay off old bonds. The new higher estimate is based on an expected Government spending deficit – a shortfall between the cost of running the State and the income raised mostly through tax and spending.

Far from plotting a rapid “V”-shaped recovery, the economy will grow by 5.8pc next year and the average unemployment level in 2021 will be 9.7pc, a figure last seen in October 2014.

Read More





15:01 21/04/2020

Six-week delay in rolling out childcare for health workers branded as 'unacceptable'

The six week delay in rolling out a childcare scheme for healthcare workers is "unacceptable", Labour party leader Alan Kelly has said.

Mr Kelly's remarks come as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are set to discuss renewed government proposals for how to provide childcare for front-line workers.

There has been calls from opposition politicians and unions for a solution to the issue from the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Kelly said schools and creches closed more than six weeks ago and "we still have not seen a viable childcare solution for healthcare workers from Government that has been approved by NPHET."





14:00 21/04/2020

UN urges world to quickly scale up medicines and vaccines

The UN General Assembly has demanded global action to quickly scale up the development of and access to medicines, vaccines and equipment to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Tuesday that rushing to ease coronavirus lockdowns could lead to a resurgence of the outbreak.

The UN resolution is asking Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to work with the WHO and make recommendations to ensure that all people have equitable and timely access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries.

African officials have been outspoken about the need for medical supplies across the 54-nation continent, where health systems have historically been underfunded and will be overwhelmed by the virus.

Even under a best-case scenario, Africa will need 44 billion dollars (£35bn) for testing, personal protective equipment and treatment of coronavirus, according to a report last week by the UN Economic Commission for Africa. The worst-case scenario estimates that 446 billion dollars (£361bn) would be needed.









07:45 21/04/2020

WHO warns rush to ease virus rules could cause resurgence

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions will likely lead to a resurgence of the illness.

The warning comes as governments across the world start rolling out plans to get their economies up and running again.

Dr Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, said: “This is not the time to be lax. Instead, we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future.”

He said governments must remain vigilant to stop the spread of the virus and the lifting of lockdowns and other social distancing measures must be done gradually and strike the right balance between keeping people healthy and allowing economies to function.

Despite concerns from health officials, some US states have announced aggressive reopening plans, while Boeing and at least one other American heavy-equipment manufacturer resumed production.

Elsewhere around the world, step-by-step reopenings are under way in Europe, where the crisis has begun to ebb in places such as Italy, Spain and Germany.





07:25 21/04/2020

GPs 'won't see patients in homes' due to infection spread fears

Private nursing home operators are struggling to get on-site visits from GPs due concerns over infection spread.

Many general practitioners are now opting to treat residents remotely in a bid to limit the risk to themselves and the other patients on their GP register.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, a senior source in the GP sector said that while a large number of GPs were attending virus-hit nursing homes, there are others who "definitely aren't".

It comes as Dr Jack Lambert, a consultant in infectious diseases at the Mater Hospital, said he had Covid-19 positive nursing home patients in his care that hadn't seen a GP in weeks. "In many cases the GP care is being done over the phone," he said.

Read More





07:17 21/04/2020

'Schools and buses are not designed for social distancing' - Principals' leader

Schools and school buses are not designed for social distancing, a principals' leader said as a national conversation gets under way over when it will be safe for teachers and pupils to return to classrooms.

Even a partial reopening has raised concerns among teachers, principals and others about how it can be achieved while observing public health-led physical distancing rules expected to be in place for some time.

While there is no suggestion that schools will open their doors immediately after the current lockdown, which extends until May 5, Health Minister Simon Harris kicked off the debate at the weekend, floating the idea of a "one day a week" reopening.

Education Minister Joe McHugh, who has declared schools closed "until further notice" on public health grounds, has not got involved in speculation.

Read More





07:12 21/04/2020

Nursing home residents with coronavirus can be put in the same room under new guidelines

Nursing homes which have run out of single rooms for residents who have the coronavirus can cohort them in a single area, according to updated guidelines.

The guidance said that residents who have the virus can all be placed together in a multi-occupancy room, however other residents who may even be probable cases should not be accommodated there.

The new rules come as private and public nursing homes continue to deal with outbreaks of the coronavirus leading to deaths and illness among many elderly residents.

It emerged yesterday that a hospital group has taken over the "operational management" of Dealgan House nursing home in Dundalk, Co Louth, due to a serious outbreak of the virus in the facility.

Read More





07:00 21/04/2020

Honohan warns against virus loans as ministers debate support schemes

Former Central Bank of Ireland governor Patrick Honohan, who famously took to the airwaves in 2010 to announce the State's bailout programme, has warned that pandemic loans to companies may not be the right way to keep them afloat.

Mr Honohan's comments came as the Government considered options to help firms that might go to the wall as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, taking tens of thousands of jobs with them.

The best path, Mr Honohan argues, is for the Government to make grants to firms, as the financial instruments being used at present "are likely to leave beneficiary firms over indebted when the pandemic crisis has passed".

Mr Honohan's comments come amid a debate inside Government over how to aid companies.

Read More

Online Editors