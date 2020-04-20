Coronavirus Latest Updates: Reports suggest virus may be less lethal than thought with many showing no symptoms

Members of the public pass a mural in Portobello, Dublin during the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic in Ireland. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Nurse Pasqualina Conte writes on a whiteboard as she takes a briefing with colleagues and doctors at the start of her shift at the emergency COVID-19 ward at the San Carlo Hospital in Milan. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

08:45 20/04/2020

Reports suggest coronavirus may be less lethal than thought with many showing no symptoms

New research suggests that far more people have had the coronavirus without any symptoms, fuelling hope that it will turn out to be much less lethal than originally feared.Based on known cases, health officials have said the virus usually causes mild or moderate flu-like illness.

Now evidence is growing that a substantial number of people may have no symptoms at all.

Scientists in Iceland screened 6pc of its population to see how many had previously undetected infections and found that about 0.7pc tested positive.

So did 13pc of a group at higher risk because of recent travel or exposure to someone sick.

On board the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, where one crew member died from the virus, "the rough numbers are that 40pc are asymptomatic", Vice Admiral Phillip Sawyer, deputy commander of naval operations said







08:20 20/04/2020

UK Chief scientific adviser says vaccines are 'long shots'

Vaccines are "long shots" and people should not rely on the swift development of one for Covid-19, the UK Government’s chief scientific adviser has warned.

A group of Oxford University researchers will begin clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine next week but Sir Patrick Vallance says expectations need to be tempered.

Writing in The Guardian, Mr Vallance wrote: "All new vaccines that come into development are long shots; only some end up being successful, and the whole process requires experimentation."

"Coronavirus will be no different and presents new challenges for vaccine development," he added.

"This will take time, and we should be clear it is not a certainty."





07:59 20/04/2020

Japan facing catastrophe in virus fight as hospitals forced to turn patients away

Hospitals in Japan are increasingly turning away sick people as the country struggles with surging coronavirus infections and its emergency medical system collapses.

In one recent case, an ambulance carrying a man with a fever and difficulty breathing was rejected by 80 hospitals and forced to search for hours for a hospital in downtown Tokyo that would treat him.

Another feverish man finally reached a hospital after paramedics unsuccessfully contacted 40 clinics.

The Japanese Association for Acute Medicine and the Japanese Society for Emergency Medicine say many hospital emergency rooms are refusing to treat people including those suffering strokes, heart attacks and external injuries.

07:52 20/04/2020

New rules to monitor overseas travellers flying here

All passengers arriving from overseas will be asked to register where they plan to self-isolate under proposals being considered by the Government.

Stricter rules on people arriving into ports and airports from abroad are being examined following controversy over the arrival of nearly 200 workers from Bulgaria into Ireland to pick fruit for fruit company Keelings last week.

The proposals would involve those arriving into the country being asked to register their name and the location where they will self-isolate for the next fortnight in line with public health guidance.

07:42 20/04/2020

Ten hours on the frontline with an ambulance paramedic

The loneliness of the coronavirus patient is what most strikes David Hall.

On their journey through this cruelly isolating disease, Covid-19 patients travel solo. There are no family members seeing them off when he collects them in his ambulance, none travelling in the back on their way to hospital and no one to receive them when at the end of the journey.

“That’s what hits you most,” he says. “Often you are the first human contact they’ll have had, save the nursing staff in the hospital.”

One journey with an older Covid-19 patient was particularly poignant. “We had collected the gentleman in the ambulance from a hospital,” he says. He had lost his mobile phone charger, but he had an older model of phone, so a replacement was not easily found.

“It was like his arm had been cut off. He had no contact and no means of contacting his family. We eventually found a spare charger in the base and gave it to him. We later heard back that he was on the phone all night.”

07:35 20/04/2020

Caution is urged over the reopening of schools as 'roadmap' likely by May 5

No firm plans have been drawn up for the reopening of schools, but a roadmap is likely by May 5.

"In two weeks' time people will need to know what the plan is around schools for the rest of the year and that is the intention," a senior Government source told the Irish Independent.

The source was responding to comments by Health Minister Simon Harris, who said he would like to see a partial reopening - such as one day a week - in the interests of pupil wellbeing.

Mr Harris, who did not explain how such an idea might work, said that any decision on reopening would all depend on the advice of public health officials, who, along with monitoring the situation in Ireland, would be watching the experience of countries such as Denmark where schools have reopened.

07:22 20/04/2020

US eyes $400bn virus-aid deal

The Trump administration and congressional leaders are closing in on a $400bn-plus deal (€368bn) that could pass the Senate as soon as today to renew funding for a small business loan programme that recently ran out of money, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top Democratic leaders said yesterday.

The deal would also boost spending for hospitals and testing.

Mr Mnuchin said on CNN he hoped to see the agreement pass the Senate today and the House tomorrow. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer also expressed optimism a deal was near, with Mr Schumer saying he was "very hopeful we could come to an agreement tonight or early tomorrow morning".

07:15 20/04/2020

Shortage of critical care beds poses risk to patients waiting for urgent surgery

Intensive care specialists have expressed serious concern about the ability to cope with the needs of severely ill patients who have the coronavirus or other illnesses as hospitals resume regular work.

Dr Catherine Motherway, president of the Intensive Care Society of Ireland, and colleagues warned Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other party leaders in an open letter that it is urgent critical care is properly funded and staffed to meet the demands of the ongoing crisis.

Their warning came as the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland rose to 610 yesterday with 39 more deaths announced.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus now stands at 15,251.

07:07 20/04/2020

Cases confirmed at hotel for asylum seekers

There has been an outbreak of the coronavirus at a hotel used to house more than 100 asylum seekers.

Local community representatives in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, have been told four residents of the Skellig Star were diagnosed early last week as having Covid-19 and that they had since been transferred to Cork.

Jack Fitzpatrick, chairman of the Cahersiveen Community and Business Alliance, said representatives from the town's pharmacies and supermarkets met with management of the hotel on Saturday night.

They were told that, as of yesterday, residents would be confined to the hotel and its grounds. Local businesses will make deliveries to the door of the hotel.

It is understood that the 56 bedrooms are being shared by around 100 residents.

07:00 20/04/2020

Nursing homes must take in more patients for rescue fund

Nursing homes are demanding clarity on the small print of a controversial emergency fund for the coronavirus crisis.

Some operators say they will be obliged to take in Covid-19 patients if they sign up, exposing their existing residents to infection.

The terms and conditions of the deal include a full indemnity for the HSE, being available to take in patients, and inspections at an hour's notice.

Nursing homes are now the frontline with around four in 10 of the country's private and public nursing homes having a confirmed or suspected outbreak of the coronavirus.

Almost two-thirds of the deaths to date from the coronavirus have been nursing-home residents, who are vulnerable to infection.

A contract issued by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) obliges nursing homes to take in patients as directed by the health service.

