Coronavirus Latest Updates: Death toll reaches 730 as 44 further deaths reported

A woman passes a mural by Irish artist Emmalene Blake on a gate in South Dublin thanking healtcare workers for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A staff member at a pharmacy in Holywood, Co. Down, is pictured wearing a protective visor and face mask. Photo: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Volunteers disinfect an alley at the Santa Marta favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Independent.ie's live blog is here to keep you informed of what's going on in Ireland and across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

18:06

A total of 44 further deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 730.

There are now 16,040 coronavirus cases in Ireland as another 388 cases have been confirmed this evening.

18:00 21/04/2020

TidyTown competition 2020 cancelled

The TidyTown competition will not go ahead this year due to public health concerns linked to coronavirus, Rural Affairs Minister Michael Ring has announced.

In a statement, Mr Ring said the decision to cancel the annual competition was made in the interest of protecting the health and safety of TidyTown volunteers.

However, the competition will go ahead in 2021.

“For over 60 years the TidyTowns competition has captured the imagination of communities the length and breadth of the country. Generation after generation of local volunteers have given their time generously to make the TidyTowns competition the success it is today,” he said.

“The whole ethos of the competition is that people come together within the community and work collaboratively to make their areas attractive and welcoming. It involves people of all ages working together outdoors in groups to enhance the environment in which they work and live.

“I know that many TidyTowns Committees have been wondering if the competition will proceed this year and I believe it is important to provide certainty to all of the Committees around the country at this stage.

“For me, the health and welfare of the volunteers on the TidyTowns Committees is paramount. Given the current restrictions around public gatherings, travel, and adherence to social distancing, it would not be appropriate to ask voluntary groups to work on TidyTowns projects in their communities at this time.

“I have therefore decided that the TidyTowns competition will not go ahead this year.”





17:10 21/04/2020

All mass gatherings of over 5,000 people banned until at least August

No mass gatherings of over 5,000 people will take place until at least the end of August, the government announced this evening.

All mass Gatherings have been restricted since March 24 with further advice due to come on May 5.

However, some events require licensing and the involvement of the HSE and gardai.

A government spokesperson said that event promoters should be informed that events requiring licences in excess of 5,000 will not be considered for the period up to the end of August.

16:25 21/04/2020

Country set for deep recession as economy to shrink by 10pc and mass unemployment grows

The country is set for a deep recession this year that will eclipse the worst seen in the financial crisis causing mass unemployment and deep scarring that will last for years, new Government forecasts show.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which manages funding for the State, has massively hiked its estimate for how much it will borrow this year to a new range of €20bn to €24bn.

The NTMA previously said it expected to borrow between €10bn and €14bn this year and that was mostly to pay off old bonds. The new higher estimate is based on an expected Government spending deficit – a shortfall between the cost of running the State and the income raised mostly through tax and spending.

Far from plotting a rapid “V”-shaped recovery, the economy will grow by 5.8pc next year and the average unemployment level in 2021 will be 9.7pc, a figure last seen in October 2014.

15:01 21/04/2020

Six-week delay in rolling out childcare for health workers branded as 'unacceptable'

The six week delay in rolling out a childcare scheme for healthcare workers is "unacceptable", Labour party leader Alan Kelly has said.

Mr Kelly's remarks come as the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) are set to discuss renewed government proposals for how to provide childcare for front-line workers.

There has been calls from opposition politicians and unions for a solution to the issue from the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

14:00 21/04/2020

UN urges world to quickly scale up medicines and vaccines

The UN General Assembly has demanded global action to quickly scale up the development of and access to medicines, vaccines and equipment to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Tuesday that rushing to ease coronavirus lockdowns could lead to a resurgence of the outbreak.

The UN resolution is asking Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to work with the WHO and make recommendations to ensure that all people have equitable and timely access to testing, medical supplies, drugs and future vaccines, especially in developing countries.

African officials have been outspoken about the need for medical supplies across the 54-nation continent, where health systems have historically been underfunded and will be overwhelmed by the virus.

07:45 21/04/2020

WHO warns rush to ease virus rules could cause resurgence

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions will likely lead to a resurgence of the illness.

The warning comes as governments across the world start rolling out plans to get their economies up and running again.

Dr Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific, said: “This is not the time to be lax. Instead, we need to ready ourselves for a new way of living for the foreseeable future.”

He said governments must remain vigilant to stop the spread of the virus and the lifting of lockdowns and other social distancing measures must be done gradually and strike the right balance between keeping people healthy and allowing economies to function.

Despite concerns from health officials, some US states have announced aggressive reopening plans, while Boeing and at least one other American heavy-equipment manufacturer resumed production.

07:25 21/04/2020

GPs 'won't see patients in homes' due to infection spread fears

Private nursing home operators are struggling to get on-site visits from GPs due concerns over infection spread.

Many general practitioners are now opting to treat residents remotely in a bid to limit the risk to themselves and the other patients on their GP register.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, a senior source in the GP sector said that while a large number of GPs were attending virus-hit nursing homes, there are others who "definitely aren't".

It comes as Dr Jack Lambert, a consultant in infectious diseases at the Mater Hospital, said he had Covid-19 positive nursing home patients in his care that hadn't seen a GP in weeks. "In many cases the GP care is being done over the phone," he said.

07:17 21/04/2020

'Schools and buses are not designed for social distancing' - Principals' leader

Schools and school buses are not designed for social distancing, a principals' leader said as a national conversation gets under way over when it will be safe for teachers and pupils to return to classrooms.

Even a partial reopening has raised concerns among teachers, principals and others about how it can be achieved while observing public health-led physical distancing rules expected to be in place for some time.

While there is no suggestion that schools will open their doors immediately after the current lockdown, which extends until May 5, Health Minister Simon Harris kicked off the debate at the weekend, floating the idea of a "one day a week" reopening.

Education Minister Joe McHugh, who has declared schools closed "until further notice" on public health grounds, has not got involved in speculation.

07:12 21/04/2020

Nursing home residents with coronavirus can be put in the same room under new guidelines

Nursing homes which have run out of single rooms for residents who have the coronavirus can cohort them in a single area, according to updated guidelines.

The guidance said that residents who have the virus can all be placed together in a multi-occupancy room, however other residents who may even be probable cases should not be accommodated there.

The new rules come as private and public nursing homes continue to deal with outbreaks of the coronavirus leading to deaths and illness among many elderly residents.

It emerged yesterday that a hospital group has taken over the "operational management" of Dealgan House nursing home in Dundalk, Co Louth, due to a serious outbreak of the virus in the facility.

07:00 21/04/2020

Honohan warns against virus loans as ministers debate support schemes

Former Central Bank of Ireland governor Patrick Honohan, who famously took to the airwaves in 2010 to announce the State's bailout programme, has warned that pandemic loans to companies may not be the right way to keep them afloat.

Mr Honohan's comments came as the Government considered options to help firms that might go to the wall as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, taking tens of thousands of jobs with them.

The best path, Mr Honohan argues, is for the Government to make grants to firms, as the financial instruments being used at present "are likely to leave beneficiary firms over indebted when the pandemic crisis has passed".

Mr Honohan's comments come amid a debate inside Government over how to aid companies.

Online Editors