Coronavirus Latest Updates: Biggest daily death toll as Covid-19 claims 77 more lives in Ireland

  • Covid-19 death toll has reached 687 as 77 more deaths were confirmed
  • 401 further cases have been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the total 15,652
  • In Northern Ireland the death toll has risen to 207 after 13 further deaths - 2,728 people have now tested positive in the region
  • In total on the island of Ireland, 18,380 have tested positive for the coronavirus and 894 have sadly died
    A firefighter sprays disinfectant from the fire engine in hopes of curbing the spread of the new coronavirus in Burma (AP)
    A staff member at a pharmacy in Holywood, Co. Down, is pictured wearing a protective visor and face mask. Photo: REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
    A woman passes a mural by Irish artist Emmalene Blake on a gate in South Dublin thanking healtcare workers for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

    Independent.ie's live blog is here to keep you informed of what's going on in Ireland and across the world during the coronavirus pandemic.


    07:25 21/04/2020

    GPs 'won't see patients in homes' due to infection spread fears

    Private nursing home operators are struggling to get on-site visits from GPs due concerns over infection spread.

    Many general practitioners are now opting to treat residents remotely in a bid to limit the risk to themselves and the other patients on their GP register.

    Speaking to the Irish Independent, a senior source in the GP sector said that while a large number of GPs were attending virus-hit nursing homes, there are others who "definitely aren't".

    It comes as Dr Jack Lambert, a consultant in infectious diseases at the Mater Hospital, said he had Covid-19 positive nursing home patients in his care that hadn't seen a GP in weeks. "In many cases the GP care is being done over the phone," he said.

    07:17 21/04/2020

    'Schools and buses are not designed for social distancing' - Principals' leader

    Schools and school buses are not designed for social distancing, a principals' leader said as a national conversation gets under way over when it will be safe for teachers and pupils to return to classrooms.

    Even a partial reopening has raised concerns among teachers, principals and others about how it can be achieved while observing public health-led physical distancing rules expected to be in place for some time.

    While there is no suggestion that schools will open their doors immediately after the current lockdown, which extends until May 5, Health Minister Simon Harris kicked off the debate at the weekend, floating the idea of a "one day a week" reopening.

    Education Minister Joe McHugh, who has declared schools closed "until further notice" on public health grounds, has not got involved in speculation.

    07:12 21/04/2020

    Nursing home residents with coronavirus can be put in the same room under new guidelines

    Nursing homes which have run out of single rooms for residents who have the coronavirus can cohort them in a single area, according to updated guidelines.

    The guidance said that residents who have the virus can all be placed together in a multi-occupancy room, however other residents who may even be probable cases should not be accommodated there.

    The new rules come as private and public nursing homes continue to deal with outbreaks of the coronavirus leading to deaths and illness among many elderly residents.

    It emerged yesterday that a hospital group has taken over the "operational management" of Dealgan House nursing home in Dundalk, Co Louth, due to a serious outbreak of the virus in the facility.

    07:10 21/04/2020

    Protests worldwide demand an end to stay-at-home orders

    "You can go to work, why can't I?" the irate protester holding a "Land of the Free" placard shouted at the nurse in scrubs who was blocking her way.

    She was heading to a demonstration at Denver's Capitol building, but a group of healthcare workers was standing in the middle of the road.

    Mobilised under the banner of "Operation Gridlock", hundreds gathered in Colorado's capital city, insisting the economic cost of the shutdown was no longer worth the lives it would save.

    In incredible scenes that illustrate yet another rift in US society, the demonstrators were met by medics wearing green scrubs and face masks, who were there, they said, as a reminder of why the measures were in place.

    "Go to China if you want communism," the woman, wearing a Stars and Stripes T-shirt, shouted at them from her car. "This is a free country."

    There have been widespread demonstrations against the lockdown as the jobless figure hit 22 million and restrictions were extended in most states.

    Protests have also erupted in Brazil, Kenya, Paris, parts of Russia, India, Lebanon and Iraq, as more than half the global population remained under some form of enforced confinement.

    07:00 21/04/2020

    Honohan warns against virus loans as ministers debate support schemes

    Former Central Bank of Ireland governor Patrick Honohan, who famously took to the airwaves in 2010 to announce the State's bailout programme, has warned that pandemic loans to companies may not be the right way to keep them afloat.

    Mr Honohan's comments came as the Government considered options to help firms that might go to the wall as a result of the coronavirus lockdown, taking tens of thousands of jobs with them.

    The best path, Mr Honohan argues, is for the Government to make grants to firms, as the financial instruments being used at present "are likely to leave beneficiary firms over indebted when the pandemic crisis has passed".

    Mr Honohan's comments come amid a debate inside Government over how to aid companies.

