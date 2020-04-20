Coronavirus Latest Updates: Biggest daily death toll as Covid-19 claims 77 more lives in Ireland

A woman passes a mural by Irish artist Emmalene Blake on a gate in South Dublin thanking healtcare workers for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

18:30 20/04/2020

RCSI Hospital Group takes over operational management of Dundalk nursing home

A hospital group has taken over the “operational management” of Dealgan House Nursing Home in Dundalk due to the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic.

It is understood there have been ten deaths in the home although it is unclear how many were due to the coronavirus.

The RCSI Hospital Group has taken over the operational management of Dealgan Nursing Home, Dundalk, as of April 17 to assist during the period of Covid-19. The nursing home currently accommodates 63 residents.

This involves the RCSI Hospital Group being responsible for ensuring a necessary model of care through provision of appropriate nursing and medical staff, thereby ensuring residents’ wellbeing.

The RCSI Hospital Group is working closely with the Registered Provider at this time. It is anticipated that this arrangement will be in place for a number of weeks with a review date May 31. HIQA have been notified of this new arrangement.

Verbal communication with all families of this new arrangement has commenced and written communication will issue today.





17:59 20/04/2020

Covid-19 claims 77 more lives in Ireland

A further 77 people have died from Coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 687.

Some 67 of the deaths were located in the east, four in the west, four in the north-west and two in the south of the country. The median age was 84.

The Department of Health has confirmed 401 new cases of coronavirus, bringing total to 15,652.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the figures for deaths refer to notifications of deaths, which can be delayed.

He said the largest number of deaths occurred on April 18.

“They were notified to us in one go but did not all occur at the same time. There is a lag time because of the process of being notified," he said.

The percentage growth in deaths per day has been falling.





17:35 20/04/2020

2020 Dublin Horse Show cancelled

The Dublin Horse Show 2020 will not take place due to public health concerns linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will instead be staged in 2021.

All tickets purchased by phone or online will be automatically refunded by Ticketmaster.

Chief Executive of the RDS, Michael Duffy, said: “The RDS did not come to this decision lightly and only after detailed considerations of all the factors involved.

"However, we believe it is the most responsible decision we can make in the best interests of public health and safety.

"We understand that this will disappoint many members of the public and that it will have implications for many horse breeders and producers around the country. However, we trust that everyone will understand and support a decision made in the national interest. It is incumbent on all of us to do everything we can to support the measures introduced by the Government."

He continued: ‘’We are in discussion with the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) in relation to the dates for the 2021 Horse Show and we will announce these dates when they are confirmed to us.’’

17:00 20/04/2020

More than one million people on some form of State income support

More than one million people are now either fully or partially dependent on the State for income support, according to the latest figures from the Department of Social Protection.

There are 584,000 people receiving the 350-euro weekly Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment introduced in March.

Of these, 252,000 are women, while 332,000 are men.

There are also 212,000 people on the Live Register receiving standard Jobseekers’ benefit of 203 euros per week.

Meanwhile, 46,000 employers have registered for the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to help retain staff in jobs during the pandemic. The scheme is subsidising the pay of 281,200 employees.

The temporary wage subsidy scheme has paid out €321m to businesses since it was established, officials said.

15:30 20/04/2020

Lone parents whose child maintenance payments have stopped can get boost in State support

LONE parents who have seen child maintenance payments stop during the coronavirus can get a boost in State support for 12 weeks.

The government made the announcement amid concern that job losses due to the pandemic has seen a fall in the payment of child maintenance to lone parents, mostly single mothers.

Senior government official Liz Canavan said: "We are aware that there may be some situations where are one parent family recipient is no longer receiving maintenance for their child because the other parent has lost a job due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In these cases the Department [of Social Protection] advises that the One Parent Family recipient contact their local Intreo Centre and provide it with a letter stating that they are no longer receiving the maintenance payment.

"The Department will then revise their One Parent Family payment on that basis for a period of 12 weeks."

12:27 20/04/2020

Donation claims on PPE may mislead consumers to overestimate protective qualities, CCPC warns

Consumers should be cautious of donation claims made by traders when shopping for personal protective products online, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has advised.

The CCPC said an increasing number of online traders appear to be informing consumers that personal protective products they are selling, such as face masks and hand sanitiser, have been donated to hospitals and other healthcare providers.

In many cases, it is unclear if the donated PPE are suitable for use in healthcare settings.

The consumer protection group is concerned that such claims will influence consumers when considering purchasing the products as mistaking the level of protection the PPE offers may present a significant risk to consumers.

11:18 20/04/2020

Hardware stores won't open under current lockdown

The Government have issued their latest update the coronavirus and measures put in place to combat Covid-19.

A total of 584,000 people are claiming the emergency €350-a-week Covid-19 unemployment payment, an increase of more than 50,000 since last week

Meanwhile the temporary wage subsidy scheme has paid out €321m so far

46,000 employers are registered on the scheme

Driving licences due to expire have been granted a four month extension

Drivers with an NCT due date on or after March 28 have had their date extended by four months

Non-Covid-19 related healthcare is still available and emergency rooms remain open 24 hours a day for emergencies or life threatening ailments

The Government has said that hardware stores will not open unless they serve a purpose in emergency circumstances under the current lockdown restrictions.





07:52 20/04/2020

New rules to monitor overseas travellers flying here

All passengers arriving from overseas will be asked to register where they plan to self-isolate under proposals being considered by the Government.

Stricter rules on people arriving into ports and airports from abroad are being examined following controversy over the arrival of nearly 200 workers from Bulgaria into Ireland to pick fruit for fruit company Keelings last week.

The proposals would involve those arriving into the country being asked to register their name and the location where they will self-isolate for the next fortnight in line with public health guidance.

07:35 20/04/2020

Caution is urged over the reopening of schools as 'roadmap' likely by May 5

No firm plans have been drawn up for the reopening of schools, but a roadmap is likely by May 5.

"In two weeks' time people will need to know what the plan is around schools for the rest of the year and that is the intention," a senior Government source told the Irish Independent.

The source was responding to comments by Health Minister Simon Harris, who said he would like to see a partial reopening - such as one day a week - in the interests of pupil wellbeing.

Mr Harris, who did not explain how such an idea might work, said that any decision on reopening would all depend on the advice of public health officials, who, along with monitoring the situation in Ireland, would be watching the experience of countries such as Denmark where schools have reopened.

07:15 20/04/2020

Shortage of critical care beds poses risk to patients waiting for urgent surgery

Intensive care specialists have expressed serious concern about the ability to cope with the needs of severely ill patients who have the coronavirus or other illnesses as hospitals resume regular work.

Dr Catherine Motherway, president of the Intensive Care Society of Ireland, and colleagues warned Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and other party leaders in an open letter that it is urgent critical care is properly funded and staffed to meet the demands of the ongoing crisis.

Their warning came as the death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland rose to 610 yesterday with 39 more deaths announced.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus now stands at 15,251.

07:07 20/04/2020

Cases confirmed at hotel for asylum seekers

A coronavirus outbreak has been reported at a hotel used to house more than 100 asylum seekers.

Local community representatives in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, have been told of four residents of the Skellig Star hotel that were diagnosed with Covid-19 early last week, and that they had since been transferred to Cork.

Jack Fitzpatrick, chairman of the Cahersiveen Community and Business Alliance, said representatives from the town's pharmacies and supermarkets met with management of the hotel on Saturday night.

They were told that as of yesterday, residents would be confined to the hotel and its grounds and local businesses are to make deliveries to the door of the hotel.

It is understood that 56 of the hotel bedrooms are being shared by around 100 residents.

07:00 20/04/2020

Nursing homes must take in more patients for rescue fund

Nursing homes are demanding clarity on the small print of a controversial emergency fund for the coronavirus crisis.

Some operators say they will be obliged to take in Covid-19 patients if they sign up, exposing their existing residents to infection.

The terms and conditions of the deal include a full indemnity for the HSE, being available to take in patients, and inspections at an hour's notice.

Nursing homes are now the frontline with around four in 10 of the country's private and public nursing homes having a confirmed or suspected outbreak of the coronavirus.

Almost two-thirds of the deaths to date from the coronavirus have been nursing-home residents, who are vulnerable to infection.

A contract issued by the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) obliges nursing homes to take in patients as directed by the health service.

