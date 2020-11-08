Coronavirus Ireland: Two further deaths and 542 new cases confirmed

There have been two further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 542 new cases confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This takes the number of people who have died with Covid-19 to 1,947 while the total case count has risen to 65,394.

Of the cases notified today, 181 are in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

There are currently 289 people in hospital with Covid-19, with 39 of those in ICU - an increase of one since yesterday. There have been 16 people discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours while 10 people have been admitted with Covid-19.

The positivity rate has now dipped to 4.1pc in the last seven days, as all indicators of the disease in the community continue to trend in the right direction.

This comes as Northern Ireland confirmed seven further deaths and 420 new cases.

