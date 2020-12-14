Coronavirus Ireland: two further deaths and 264 new cases

There has been two further deaths associated with coronavirus and 264 new cases in Ireland.

There has been a total of 2,126 coronavirus related deaths in Ireland and 76,449 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today; 128 are men and 134 are women.

65 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old.

There were 79 cases recorded in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Wexford and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there were 215 Covid-19 patients in hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU.

There were 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, here have been a further five deaths with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, bringing the region’s toll to 1,129.

Department of Health figures have also notified another 419 new cases of the virus.

This comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned of potential further restrictions on the country in January as Covid cases rise nationwide.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting on the country’s vaccination roll-out plan, Mr Martin has said May or June is the “optimal period” for the country to be “completely open”.

Speaking about the vaccine roll-out plan on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland, he said: “In January and February we will have a limited volume of the vaccine and they will go to the priority areas.

“We will have enough for the priority areas and the bigger volumes will start coming in March, April and May as other vaccines come on stream and the manufacturing of vaccines ramps up across the world.

“There is a timeframe to this and people need to be aware of this, this is not just in Ireland this is everywhere, I think your optimal period is moving towards the May, June period and then we will be completely open after that.

“So, there is a staged timeline approach depending on the availability of the vaccine as they come into the country.”

