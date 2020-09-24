Coronavirus Ireland: three new deaths and 324 further cases with 42 in Donegal as county set for Level 3 restrictions

There have been three new deaths and 324 further coronavirus cases in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,797 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 33,994 deaths.

Today's cases are comprised of:

167 cases in Dublin, 42 in Donegal, 34 in Cork, 13 in Monahan, 12 in Kildare, 8 in Cavan, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 25 cases in 11 counties.

Donegal saw the second highest number of cases in the country.

69 of cases are men, 155 are women and 64pc are under 45 years of age.

52pc are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, 81 cases have been identified as community transmission

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended this evening that the Government place Donegal into Level 3 restrictions after Acting CMO Ronan Glynn issued a stark warning into a rise of cases in the county yesterday.

Dr Glynn said that one in 10 close contacts last week were found positive.

“Please avail of a test when it is offered. Last week 1 in 10 close contacts who had a test were found to be positive – many of them had no symptoms.

“Public health doctors are coming across more cases arising from people who are close contacts of confirmed cases and are not restricting the movements," he said.

“Remember that Covid-19 is highly contagious and you can be infectious without symptoms. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case please follow the guidelines on hse.ie and restrict your movements for 14 days – do not go to school or work, do not have visitors to your home, do not go to the shop or pharmacy unless it is absolutely necessary.”

