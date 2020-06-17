Coronavirus Ireland: Three more people have died and eight new cases confirmed

Medical staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee, in full PPE in theatre, as all adjust to a new era in which structures once associated with virology labs become commonplace in theatre and across so many other clinical settings as a result of COVID-19. The use of PPE is impacting efficiency everywhere as hospitals move to provide optimal protection for patients and staff.

A further three people with coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of deaths in Ireland to 1,710.

An additional eight cases have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There is now a total of 25,341 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 15 June (25,333 cases), revealed that 57pc are female and 43pc are male, with the median age of confirmed cases being 48 years.

3,278 cases (13pc) have been hospitalised and of those hospitalised, 417 cases have been admitted to ICU.

8,144 cases are associated with healthcare workers, with Dublin having the highest number of cases at 12,235 (48pc of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,535 cases (6pc) and then Kildare with 1,435 cases (6pc).

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 37pc, close contact accounts for 60pc, travel abroad accounts for 2pc.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that Nphet will meet tommorow to review restrictions.

“NPHETs advice in relation to rephasing of the Roadmap to Reopening Society and Business will be reviewed, in the context of ongoing suppression of the disease in the community and overall compliance with public health measures,” he said.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that the recovery rate for the virus stands at 92pc.

"This and other indicators such as the reproductive number, hospital admissions and ICU admissions are stable or moving in the right direction. This is good news that has been achieved through the collective efforts of every person who has followed public health advice,” he said.

Online Editors