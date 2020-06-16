Coronavirus Ireland: Three more people have died and 14 new cases

A further three people with coronavirus have died in Ireland, bringing the country's death toll to 1,709.

Nphet has also been notified of a further 14 cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 25,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, as of midnight, Sunday 14 June (25,320 cases), also reveals that 57pc are female and 43pc are male, with the median age of confirmed cases being 48 years.

3,282 of cases, or 13pc, have been hospitalised and of those in hospital, 418 have been admitted to ICU.

8,139 cases are associated with healthcare workers.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,228 (48pc of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6pc) and then Kildare with 1,434 cases (6pc).

Community transmission accounts for 37pc of cases, close contact accounts for 60pc and travel abroad accounts for 2pc.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “As of midnight Monday 14 June, 386,572 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 18,758 were carried out. 146 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.8pc.”

Online Editors