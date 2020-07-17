Coronavirus Ireland: three more deaths and 34 new cases confirmed

A further three deaths and 34 new cases have been confirmed by the department of health this evening

There have now been a total of 1,752 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and a total of 25,730 confirmed cases.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned that physical distancing and good respiratory hygiene, as well as hand washing, are very important.

“Covid-19 is extremely infectious. It wants to spread, but it needs people to come into contact with each other to do so," he said.

“All of the measures that we have been talking about for many months now are so important; physical distancing, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, wearing a face covering where appropriate, avoiding large crowds - are all actions each of us can take to cut the chains of transmission and stop this virus in its tracks."

He added that it "depends" on the actions the public takes.

“It now depends on the actions we take as individuals, as to whether this virus gets an opportunity to spread through our communities. Continue to follow the public health advice, know the risks, know the symptoms and stay safe.”

Online Editors