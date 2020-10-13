Coronavirus Ireland: three further deaths and 811 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed today

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer at the Department of Health during a briefing at the Department of Health in Dublin. (Brian Lawless/PA)

There have been 811 new cases and three further deaths confirmed by the Department of Health this evening.

This take the total number of cases in the state to 44,159 while the virus death toll now stands at 1,830.

There were 190 new cases confirmed in the capital today.

This comes as a further seven deaths and 863 new cases were confirmed in Northern Ireland as the Executive met to discuss further restrictions.

Asked if some counties could move to Level Four restrictions in the near future, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said earlier: "I think we'll have a better idea of that on Friday".

