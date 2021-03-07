Coronavirus Ireland: Three deaths and 525 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Dr Colm Kerr administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Nicola Faichney at a HSE centre outside St Mary's Hospital, Dublin last month. Photo: Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Three more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland, NPHET said.

Another 525 cases of Covid-19 were also confirmed this evening, bringing the total to 223,219.

There has now been a total of 4,422 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 214 are in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, 423 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 103 are in intensive care units.

A further 14 additional hospital admissions were recorded in the past 24 hours.

As of March 4, 493,873 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland.

Online Editors