Coronavirus Ireland: Social distancing standards slipping, medical chief warns

People are mixing closer together on Ireland’s streets, the acting chief medical officer has warned.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn raised alarm at declining physical distancing standards as he urged a renewed national effort to defeat the pandemic.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said, but there has been an uptick in the number of cases in recent weeks.

As of midnight on Sunday, the health system has been notified of 57 more confirmed cases.

19 cases are located in Kildare, 11 in Dublin, 10 in Offaly, seven in Limerick, and the rest of the cases are in Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry and Wicklow.

Dr Glynn said: “It appears that people are washing their hands and practising respiratory etiquette (masks).

“Along with all of that we are seeing people much closer together on our streets.”

He added: “I would ask people to… just give yourselves the space.”

He said the outbreak was not confined to three Midlands counties.

“It continues to be a pandemic that affects us nationally and it continues to require a national effort to overcome it.”

There are currently 12 cases in hospital and seven in intensive care units.

“A couple of weeks ago, if we had seen 57 cases in any day of the week, we would have been concerned. Obviously it’s a significant improvement in what we’ve seen over the last couple of days,” said Dr Glynn.

“It’s going to be next week before we can really assess the impact of the measures in particular Kildare, Laois and Offaly, but clearly we are seeing a significant number of cases in other counties.”

There have been no new cases reported this evening in Laois, which is currently under a localised lockdown.

He warned that the blame should not be placed in relation to the virus and that he understands that people are “tired”.

It comes as a new report found that one in 20 coronavirus cases were imported into the country in the months of June and July.

According to a new European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) report, 40 Covid-19 cases out of a total of 748 reported in the country during June and July were imported from abroad, or 5.3pc.

This is significantly higher than the number of cases imported from abroad from January to May, which was 392 cases, or 1.8pc.

Malta, the Netherlands and Portugal saw 0pc imported cases during June and July, while 75.6pc of cases in Cyprus came from abroad during this period.

Ireland's 5.3pc rate is higher than Croatia's 5pc rate, but is one of the lowest in Europe.

The report also states that countries with an increased percentage of positive tests but who have relaxed measures have a higher risk of a second wave than those who have maintained measures or strengthened restrictions.

“Countries that see an increase in the percentage of positive tests and have relaxed or removed various control measures will be at higher risk of resurgence than countries that have maintained measures or strengthened them.

“As countries implement multiple response measures and the public’s adherence to these measures varies, it also remains difficult to quantify the risk posed to each country,” it states.

The report notes that widespread testing strategies will identify resurgences of the virus early.

It recommends that all people with symptoms are tested, that testing is made accessible and that it is promoted so people with even the mildest symptoms are tested.

It states that several countries in the EU, EEA and the UK are seeing a resurgence in the virus after stricter measures were lifted in March and April.

It adds that “response fatigue” and economic impacts are “compromising” the public adhering to guidelines.

“At the same time, response fatigue and the economic consequences of the response to the spring Covid-19 wave are compromising widespread adherence to the mainstay recommendations, such as physical distancing, and increasing the risk that the public will be less accepting of measures put in place for a prolonged period of time.”

With additional reporting from PA

