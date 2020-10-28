Coronavirus Ireland: six further deaths and 675 new cases

Health workers wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) on the intensive care unit (ICU) at Whiston Hospital in Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)

There have been six further deaths and 675 new cases associated with coronavirus in Ireland.

There have now been 1,896 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 59,434 cases.

Of the cases notified today, 309 are men, 364 are women, 65pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35.

There are 199 cases in Dublin, 104 in Cork, 67 in Meath, 50 in Limerick, 41 in Kildare and the remaining 214 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

Read More

As of 2pm today, there are 328 coronavirus patients in hospital, of which 41 are in ICU.

There have been 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said that people should self-isolate if they have symptoms, have tested positive, are waiting for a test or a test result.

“Everyone must be aware of the actions they should take if they have symptoms or are awaiting a test or if they are a contact of a confirmed case," he said.

“If you have symptoms of Covid-19, you must self isolate and phone your GP for further advice.

“If you have been referred for a test or are awaiting a test result, you must self-isolate.

“If you are a confirmed case of Covid-19 you must self-isolate for 10 days."

He said that people should restrict movements if they have been in contact with a case.

“If you are identified or have identified yourself as a close contact of a confirmed case, you must restrict your movements.

“Stay informed on the public health advice around Covid-19 and be prepared to protect yourself and those around you," Dr Holohan added.

Read More

Online Editors