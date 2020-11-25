Coronavirus Ireland: six further deaths and 269 new cases

There have been a further six deaths and 269 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

There has been a total of 2,033 coronavirus related deaths in the country and a total of 71,187 cases.

Of the cases notified today, 123 are men and 146 are women.

64pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old.

88 cases are in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal, and the remaining 78 spread across 17 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 260 coronavirus patients are hospitalised, of which 36 are in ICU. There were 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Government is set to announce three phases of easing the Covid-19 Level 5 lockdown for the month of December on Friday.

An ‘enhanced’ Level 4 is on the cards but the final decision will follow Nphet's meeting today.

